Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
tactical-RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Mario X Lapins Crétins Nintendo Switch : Prix de lancement
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information autour des jeux Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle et Yakuza Kiwami :
Auchan, Carrefour, Amazon et Leclerc vendent le jeu à 45 euros environ.
A la Fnac, le jeu est vendu 49.99 euros.
Et à Micromania, le jeu est vendu 59.99 euros. Passons maintenant au jeu Yakuza Kiwami :
Auchan et Amazon vendent le jeu à 29 euros.
A Leclerc, à la Fnac et à Micromania, le jeu à 35 euros environ. Pour rappel, ces deux jeux sont maintenant disponibles…
Source :
member15179.html
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/29/2017 at 08:56 AM by
link49
comments (
16
)
lion93
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 09:00 AM
Micromania les rois!
link49
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 09:01 AM
J'ai oublié que c'est aussi aujourd'hui que sort officiellement Yakuza Kiwami sur Ps4. J'ajoute son prix de suite...
floflo
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 09:15 AM
Allez 39 euros le mario lapins crétins svp
link49
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 09:16 AM
floflo
Si tu vend un jeu à Micromania :
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article411429.html
tu peux l'avoir à 19.99 euros...
floflo
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 09:23 AM
Merci
link49
mais je garde mes jeux ^^
link49
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 09:25 AM
floflo
Sinon, cherche sur le bon coin, il y a des Mario Kart 7 ou Tomodachi Life à 10 euros. Ca te fait le jeu Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle à 29.99 euros...
floflo
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 09:29 AM
link49
ah ouai pas bête.
Au pire, c'est mon ani demain, je vais peut-être avoir la chance que l'on me l'offre
birmou
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 09:34 AM
floflo
link49
Oh vous êtes nés le même jour
link49
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 09:34 AM
floflo
Toi aussi tu es né le 30 août...
link571
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 09:36 AM
link49
C'est la sortie aussi aujourd'hui d' ARK
link49
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 09:37 AM
birmou
J'ai vu ça.
link571
Merci pour l'information...
floflo
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 09:39 AM
birmou
link49
ah ouai mdr.
On se fêtera mutuellement notre anniversaire demain.
link49
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 09:41 AM
floflo
C'est noté...
evojink
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 09:41 AM
Sur fnac aujourd'hui ont peut gagner la version collector qui se retrouve 100% remboursé. J'ai eu de cette manière la le jeu gratuitement au final, alors que je n'avais pas prévue de l'acheté tout de suite.
Par contre il faut commandé le jeu, il n'y a qu'une fois la commande validé que l'ont sait si l'ont a gagné.
nigel
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 10:27 AM
evojink
Mmh ouaip mais c'est un gros tirage au sort du coup :/
Faut juste avoir de la chance, mais si tu gagne pas, tu paye ton collector plein pot (surtout que perso, je pensais prendre simplement le jeu) ^^
link49
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 11:07 AM
evojink
Il faut juste la réserver, ou il faut l'acheter...
