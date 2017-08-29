Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
25
Likes
Likers
name : Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Ubisoft
genre : tactical-RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
320
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 15042
visites since opening : 15587377
link49 > blog
all
Mario X Lapins Crétins Nintendo Switch : Prix de lancement
Nintendo Switch




Voici une Information autour des jeux Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle et Yakuza Kiwami :









Auchan, Carrefour, Amazon et Leclerc vendent le jeu à 45 euros environ.



A la Fnac, le jeu est vendu 49.99 euros.



Et à Micromania, le jeu est vendu 59.99 euros. Passons maintenant au jeu Yakuza Kiwami :





Auchan et Amazon vendent le jeu à 29 euros.







A Leclerc, à la Fnac et à Micromania, le jeu à 35 euros environ. Pour rappel, ces deux jeux sont maintenant disponibles…

Source : member15179.html
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/29/2017 at 08:56 AM by link49
    comments (16)
    lion93 posted the 08/29/2017 at 09:00 AM
    Micromania les rois!
    link49 posted the 08/29/2017 at 09:01 AM
    J'ai oublié que c'est aussi aujourd'hui que sort officiellement Yakuza Kiwami sur Ps4. J'ajoute son prix de suite...
    floflo posted the 08/29/2017 at 09:15 AM
    Allez 39 euros le mario lapins crétins svp
    link49 posted the 08/29/2017 at 09:16 AM
    floflo Si tu vend un jeu à Micromania : http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article411429.html tu peux l'avoir à 19.99 euros...
    floflo posted the 08/29/2017 at 09:23 AM
    Merci link49 mais je garde mes jeux ^^
    link49 posted the 08/29/2017 at 09:25 AM
    floflo Sinon, cherche sur le bon coin, il y a des Mario Kart 7 ou Tomodachi Life à 10 euros. Ca te fait le jeu Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle à 29.99 euros...
    floflo posted the 08/29/2017 at 09:29 AM
    link49 ah ouai pas bête.
    Au pire, c'est mon ani demain, je vais peut-être avoir la chance que l'on me l'offre
    birmou posted the 08/29/2017 at 09:34 AM
    floflo link49 Oh vous êtes nés le même jour
    link49 posted the 08/29/2017 at 09:34 AM
    floflo Toi aussi tu es né le 30 août...
    link571 posted the 08/29/2017 at 09:36 AM
    link49 C'est la sortie aussi aujourd'hui d' ARK
    link49 posted the 08/29/2017 at 09:37 AM
    birmou J'ai vu ça.

    link571 Merci pour l'information...
    floflo posted the 08/29/2017 at 09:39 AM
    birmou link49 ah ouai mdr.
    On se fêtera mutuellement notre anniversaire demain.
    link49 posted the 08/29/2017 at 09:41 AM
    floflo C'est noté...
    evojink posted the 08/29/2017 at 09:41 AM
    Sur fnac aujourd'hui ont peut gagner la version collector qui se retrouve 100% remboursé. J'ai eu de cette manière la le jeu gratuitement au final, alors que je n'avais pas prévue de l'acheté tout de suite.
    Par contre il faut commandé le jeu, il n'y a qu'une fois la commande validé que l'ont sait si l'ont a gagné.
    nigel posted the 08/29/2017 at 10:27 AM
    evojink Mmh ouaip mais c'est un gros tirage au sort du coup :/

    Faut juste avoir de la chance, mais si tu gagne pas, tu paye ton collector plein pot (surtout que perso, je pensais prendre simplement le jeu) ^^
    link49 posted the 08/29/2017 at 11:07 AM
    evojink Il faut juste la réserver, ou il faut l'acheter...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre