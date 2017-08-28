ajouter un titre
jenicris > blog
Microsoft promet de plus en plus de jeux Japonais
Le site DualShockers a profité de la Gamescom qui s'est déroulée la semaine dernière en Allemagne pour poser des questions à Aaron Greenberg, le responsable du marketing des jeux chez Xbox. Interrogé au sujet des jeux japonais, et plus particulièrement de leur présence sur Xbox One, Aaron Greenberg a affirmé que les joueurs peuvent s'attendre à voir "de plus en plus de jeux arriver sur Xbox One" (cette citation vient de l'article de DualShockers et n'est pas une citation directe d'Aaron Greenberg).

D'après le site, Aaron Greenberg a également déclaré que les créateurs japonais sont en général parmi les premiers à essayer des choses avec les nouvelles technologies et que Microsoft a eu de bons retours de leur part au sujet de la Xbox One X. Le ponte du marketing chez Xbox a affirmé que les jeux japonais sont importants pour Microsoft et Phil Spencer et qu'ils ont bien conscience qu'ils ont également de l'importance pour les joueurs.

Malheureusement pour les curieux, Aaron Greenberg n'est pas entré davantage dans les détails. Questionné par DualShockers au sujet de Scalebound, dont le dépôt de marque a été renouvelé récemment, le représentant de Microsoft a tenu à réaffirmer que le jeu a bien été annulé et que la situation n'a pas changé à ce niveau.

http://www.gameblog.fr/news/70184-xbox-one-microsoft-promet-de-plus-en-plus-de-jeux-japonais

Recently, Microsoft and its third party partners announced quite a few Japanese games coming to Xbox One, partly as a result of a recent trip by Xbox Division Head Phil Spencer to Japan, where he met local publishers and developers.

Xbox fans can expect to play Code Vein, Dynasty Warriors 9, they will get their hands on the Sword Art Online franchise for the first time with Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, and quite a few more.

Back in the early months of Xbox 360, Microsoft launched a big push with quite a few Japanese exclusives like Tales of Vesperia, Lost Odyssey, Infinite Undiscovery and more. Unfortunately, it did not last long. During a chat at Gamescom, DualShockers asked Xbox Games Marketing General Manager Aaron Greenberg if we can expect this newfound commitment to Japanese games to have a lasting impact.

Greenberg mentioned that Microsoft always had a deep respect for Japanese creators, and they worked with them on a number of projects both internally and on the third-party side. Phil Spencer himself cares a lot about Japanese developers, and working with them is a personal passion of his, as shown by the fact that he regularly goes to Japan to meet them.

According to Greenberg, we should expect to continue to see more and more Japanese games coming to Xbox One, and Microsoft is going to do as much as possible with them.

He also mentioned that Japanese creators are always among the first to adopt and experiment with new technology. With Xbox One X they’ve been working with local developers and heard good things from them. They’ll wait until it’s time to announce more, but it’s important to both Microsoft and Phil Spencer, and they know that this matters to the fans.

Speaking of Japanese games, we also asked about the extension of the trademark for Scalebound, wondering if Microsoft is still looking to do something with teh IP. Greenberg put rumors to rest explaining that the game was canceled, and that’s the reality of the issue. He has a lot of respect for the Director, Hideki Kamiya, and he feels that everyone at Microsoft believed in the partnership with PlatinumGames and in the vision for the title. Yet, some times you just put the ingredients together and for whatever reason things don’t work out. It happens with movie projects, music projects and any creative process, including video games.

During the same chat Greenberg also talked about the “overwhelming” reaction of the fans to Xbox One X, and mentioned that Microsoft is working hard to manufacture as many units as possible to meet demand.

[url]http://www.dualshockers.com/xbox-one-japanese-games-aaron-greenberg/[url]
    posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:25 PM by jenicris
    comments (27)
    mugen113 posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:27 PM
    Bonne nouvelle pour ceux qui en réclame plus.
    mercure7 posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:27 PM
    Je crois qu'il faudrait qu'ils mettent au courant les japonais alors
    eldrick posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:28 PM
    Mouais on connait ce que vaut les promesses de Microsoft depuis quelques années parce que Phil Spencer on pourrait bientôt l'appeler pinocchio .
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:29 PM
    Surtout en sachant que MS proposeras une retro sur ces prochaines gen.
    arquion posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:30 PM
    c'est surtout que les jeux qui sortaient sur PC+PS4 sortiront aussi sur One.
    shinz0 posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:33 PM
    mercure7 bien
    skuldleif posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:34 PM
    allez nier auto sur One et je vous pardonne pour scalebound platinum et MS
    fredone posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:34 PM
    Si c'est seulement pour écoper de multi avec la PS4, ce serait bien oui, mais ça resterai insuffisant.
    Et plutôt que de blablater, il serait mieux qu'on voit des actes, avec pourquoi pas une conférence au TGS avec déjà l'annonce d'une ou 2 exclues, notamment un revival de Cry On, et ou une suite à Lost Odyssey, et pourquoi pas aussi la fondation et/ou l'achat de studios Japonais, enfin bref, du concret.
    guiguif posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:38 PM
    La derniere fois qu'ils ont dit ça vous avez eu Valkyria Revolution
    skuldleif posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:41 PM
    fredone les tiers jap je trouverais ca suffisant perso par exemple jadore One piece et jespere que le futur jeux One piece sortira aussi sur One comme burning blood , et je trouve que la presence de Monster hunter sur One est un signal fort deja
    jenicris posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:41 PM
    arquion ça sera une minorité je pense.
    sardinecannibale posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:45 PM
    *Parole, parole, parole*
    Microsoft dit beaucoup de choses, maintenant j'aimerai bien voir du concret.
    driver posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:45 PM
    C'est surtout que pour tout éditeur-constructeur qui se respecte, mettre un point d'honneur à se constituer une offre japonaise devrait être un devoir. On parle quand même de jeux vidéo là. Ne pas proposer de contenu nippon spécifique sur une console de jeux, c'est quand même la loose. Surtout que les joueurs Xbox raffolent des jeux japonais, et s'en contentent même quand ceux-ci sont reçus froidement, à l'image de Lost Odyssey et de Recore.
    skuldleif posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:46 PM
    jenicris bah la minorité qui compte vraiment quoi
    cajp45 posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:46 PM
    Forcé de reconnaitre qu'il y a un petit peu de mieux avec les annonces de code vein, attack of the titans 2, monster hunter, etc... mais ça reste encore beaucoup trop marginale, il y a encore beaucoup d'efforts à faire rien que pour les tiers. Montrer l'exemple avec un ou deux jeux édités par microsoft ne serait pas du luxe.

    fredone
    une suite à lost odyssey me laisserai de marbre, par contre ressusciter le projet cry on me ferait bondir de joie.
    blur0d posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:47 PM
    fredone posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:49 PM
    skuldleif
    Quand tu n'as qu'une One, je conçois que ça peut être suffisant, mais pour moi, ça ne l'est clairement pas.


    cajp45
    Bah Lost Odyssey est avec Bioshock, Alan Wake et NieR mon Top jeu de la gen passé. Il est même mon JRPG de la gen passée(combat au tour par tour power
    killia posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:52 PM
    guiguif Le haut du panier. Merci Spencer.

    http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/679064/valkyria-revolution-l-histoire-d-un-sabotage-sur-ps4.htm
    joueurdudimanche posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:55 PM
    Faites revenir Lost Odyssey et on en reparle
    anakaris posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:56 PM
    Pitié, y'en a encore pour croire leurs promesses ?

    Ce sera bien quand les jeux seront annoncés en grande pompe et FINIS, pas annulés à tour de bras. Et je parle de jeu ayant un minimum d'envergure, hein, pas des shmup de niche de chez Cave qui sont déjà sortis sur Xbox 360 y'a 5 ans.

    Ensuite, seulement ensuite, on verra.
    hyoga57 posted the 08/28/2017 at 07:07 PM
    C'est que du bla-bla à la con, si c'est pour sortir des titres multis déjà finis il y a des mois, c'est pas la peine. M$ à trop de retard de ce coté là, entre la PS4, Steam et la Switch, ils ne peuvent plus rien faire niveau jeux Japonais.
    mrpixel posted the 08/28/2017 at 07:08 PM
    La même promesse avant E3 ? Le fameux voyage ?
    docteurdeggman posted the 08/28/2017 at 07:10 PM
    Faudrait penser à les tenir ces promesses, la fin de la gen pointe bientôt le bout de son nez...
    leonr4 posted the 08/28/2017 at 07:12 PM
    Aaron Greenberg ce bon vieux troll, il est plus pourris que Mattrick
    monz666 posted the 08/28/2017 at 07:16 PM
    J'ai bien chercher mais j'ai pas trouver l'endroit où l'on peut insérer les promesses dans la Xbox du coup ce serais bien de moins en faire et de faire un peu plus de jeu concret ....
    jem25 posted the 08/28/2017 at 07:20 PM
    I promise...
    nady posted the 08/28/2017 at 07:25 PM
    Parler c'est bien.
    Agir c'est mieux.
