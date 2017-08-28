Escobar All Day EveryDay
profile
escobar
115
Likes
Likers
escobar
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 250
visites since opening : 276374
escobar > blog
all
j'avais raison pour la xbox one X finalement
Humour
ça date de 2014 et j'avais raison
voir article en dessous

http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article328923.html
PachterEscobarSpawneneOctozob.com
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/28/2017 at 04:35 PM by escobar
    comments (19)
    playstation2008 posted the 08/28/2017 at 04:39 PM
    Tu es devin !!! Quelle sera la nouvelle prophétie ?
    gat posted the 08/28/2017 at 04:40 PM
    spawnini posted the 08/28/2017 at 04:40 PM
    Faire des articles ça ne te va pas du tout
    shindo posted the 08/28/2017 at 04:44 PM
    Tout se passe donc comme prévu


    #HailEscobar
    mrpixel posted the 08/28/2017 at 04:46 PM
    Rename toi en Patcher Escobar.
    arquion posted the 08/28/2017 at 04:47 PM
    C'est dur de mettre le lien dans une balise URL ??
    mrpixel posted the 08/28/2017 at 04:48 PM
    arquion t'as juste à changer les 6 chiffres à la fin de l'URL si t'es sur mobile comme moi.
    sonilka posted the 08/28/2017 at 04:49 PM
    Je crois qu'on peut desormais dire Monsieur Escobar.
    arquion posted the 08/28/2017 at 04:50 PM
    mrpixel certes, mais bon mettre une balise c'est plus simple pour tout le monde.
    mrpixel posted the 08/28/2017 at 04:51 PM
    arquion C'est sûr :Ahah:
    op4 posted the 08/28/2017 at 04:53 PM
    Un lien serait plus pratique ... car sur ipad on voit rien
    spawnini posted the 08/28/2017 at 04:53 PM
    arquion mrpixel Faut comprendre notre petit Escoboulle, il fait un ou deux article par ans donc ne lui en voulez pas
    hyoga57 posted the 08/28/2017 at 05:03 PM
    arquion Ben rajoute-là en commentaire la balise.
    octobar posted the 08/28/2017 at 05:04 PM
    Nostradamoustache !
    carapuce posted the 08/28/2017 at 05:04 PM
    J'ai rien compris.
    lordguyver posted the 08/28/2017 at 05:12 PM
    arquion mrpixel op4

    Bande de feignasse voilà

    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article328923.html
    e3payne posted the 08/28/2017 at 05:20 PM
    escobar
    escobar posted the 08/28/2017 at 05:26 PM
    Bande d'ingrats jamais content j'étais sur mon smartphone c'est le minimum sundical
    chronokami posted the 08/28/2017 at 05:32 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre