Les légendes ne meurent jamais
profile
amassous
125
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 240
visites since opening : 1142128
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball Tenkaichi Budōsai


J’espère y'aura un truc pareil en Septembre quand je serais au Japon!!!!
Fuck le demat.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/27/2017 at 12:19 PM by amassous
    comments (1)
    zephon posted the 08/27/2017 at 12:30 PM
    budosai ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre