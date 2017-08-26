profile
Le combat du siècle ?
Je viens de voir ça sur Youtube

Perso, je ne connais pas McGregor
Bon par contre, le combat commence dans 4h18
    posted the 08/26/2017 at 08:42 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    negan posted the 08/26/2017 at 08:43 PM
    Marketing du siècle.

    J'aime le personnage de Gregor mais tout le monde dit qu'il va prendre une rouste .
    ritalix posted the 08/26/2017 at 08:44 PM
    tous les ans il ya un combat du siècle j'ai l'impression ..
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/26/2017 at 08:46 PM
    ritalix grave
    negan je sais pas mais il est confiant
    ritalix posted the 08/26/2017 at 08:51 PM
    negan en même temps il a jamais fait de boxe de sa vie et le mec affronte un mec d'expérience invaincue dès son premier combat
    mad1 posted the 08/26/2017 at 09:03 PM
    Vive Conor.
    jf17 posted the 08/26/2017 at 09:04 PM
    Avec ce combat, Au début je pensai que c était le synopsis du nouveau Rocky
    amassous posted the 08/26/2017 at 09:05 PM
    On s'en bas lec
    dabanksy posted the 08/26/2017 at 09:08 PM
    si c comme le combat contre paquiao alors nan merci. Par contre c quand meme couillu que ce soit de la boxe et UFC parce que je pense que si ct UFC Mayweather n'allait meme pas tenir 1 round
    leonr4 posted the 08/26/2017 at 09:08 PM
    Je pense que si Maywheather perd il ferait mieux de se pendre, et si jamais c'est McGregor qui perd il ferait mieux de la boucler à vie
    bateman posted the 08/26/2017 at 09:10 PM
    200 euros sur MrGregor. Plus robuste, puissant et lourd que Gayweather qui gagne la plupart du temps aux points en fuyant.
    gunstarred posted the 08/26/2017 at 09:16 PM
    Sa passe sur quel chaîne ?
