battossai
,
tvirus
,
shiranui
,
hyoga57
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
zabuza
rorymercury
rorymercury
> blog
ENFIN !!!! et Merci ..
Je vais enfin pouvoir y jouer ^^
posted the 08/26/2017 at 05:19 PM by rorymercury
rorymercury
comments (
5
)
stampead
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 05:23 PM
d ailleurs si quelqu 'un a un code a offrir pour la beta je suis preneur merci d avance
rorymercury
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 05:29 PM
stampead
Si j en trouve un deuxième je te le passerai
sorakaminari
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 05:31 PM
stampead
, précommande le jeu sur Amazon.UK et annule ta commande juste après.
leechaerin
toi aussi si tu veux.
suikoden
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 05:37 PM
Han la chance
Moi j'ai pas et toute faocn j'ai pas le PSN donc je pourrai pas y jouer
stampead
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 05:39 PM
rorymercury
merci c'est sympa
