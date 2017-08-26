profile
rorymercury
ENFIN !!!! et Merci ..
Je vais enfin pouvoir y jouer ^^

    posted the 08/26/2017 at 05:19 PM by rorymercury
    comments (5)
    stampead posted the 08/26/2017 at 05:23 PM
    d ailleurs si quelqu 'un a un code a offrir pour la beta je suis preneur merci d avance
    rorymercury posted the 08/26/2017 at 05:29 PM
    stampead
    Si j en trouve un deuxième je te le passerai
    sorakaminari posted the 08/26/2017 at 05:31 PM
    stampead, précommande le jeu sur Amazon.UK et annule ta commande juste après.
    leechaerin toi aussi si tu veux.
    suikoden posted the 08/26/2017 at 05:37 PM
    Han la chance
    Moi j'ai pas et toute faocn j'ai pas le PSN donc je pourrai pas y jouer
    stampead posted the 08/26/2017 at 05:39 PM
    rorymercury merci c'est sympa
