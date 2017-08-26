home page
profile
Echange beta dissidia vs Cod
Il me reste toujours une clé beta dissidia je recherche une clé pour Call of duty en échange si possible Merci
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/26/2017 at 03:13 PM by
papichampote
comments (
3
)
noishe
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 03:28 PM
papichampote
Va sur Amazon.co.uk, précommande le jeu et tu va tout de suite recevoir un code par mail pour la bêta, il te suffit d'annuler la commande ensuite
(C'est pareil pour Dissidia d'ailleurs !)
lockelamorra35
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 03:30 PM
https://www.dexerto.fr/news/jouer-a-beta-fermee-wwii-sans-code-gratuitement
kaiden
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 03:40 PM
Papichampote
si tu le donne ton code beta je suis preneur !
