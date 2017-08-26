profile
Echange beta dissidia vs Cod
Il me reste toujours une clé beta dissidia je recherche une clé pour Call of duty en échange si possible Merci
    posted the 08/26/2017 at 03:13 PM by papichampote
    comments (3)
    noishe posted the 08/26/2017 at 03:28 PM
    papichampote Va sur Amazon.co.uk, précommande le jeu et tu va tout de suite recevoir un code par mail pour la bêta, il te suffit d'annuler la commande ensuite (C'est pareil pour Dissidia d'ailleurs !)
    lockelamorra35 posted the 08/26/2017 at 03:30 PM
    https://www.dexerto.fr/news/jouer-a-beta-fermee-wwii-sans-code-gratuitement
    kaiden posted the 08/26/2017 at 03:40 PM
    Papichampote si tu le donne ton code beta je suis preneur !
