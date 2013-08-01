home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Mike760
profile
67
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
aiolia081
,
e3payne
,
aros
,
tj
,
eldren
,
link49
,
kira93
,
onirinku
,
vfries
,
ritalix
,
voxen
,
ykarin
,
terminator
,
lefumier
,
leblogdeshacka
,
toucko
,
blackbox
,
ashern
,
patchevaliers
,
chester
,
lacasadenico
,
diablass59
,
darkfoxx
,
minx
,
liquidus00
,
genzzo
,
shanks
,
trungz
,
odv78
,
binou87
,
meaculpa0077
,
escobar
,
spawnini
,
link571
,
jorostar
,
hado78
,
laracroft15
,
junaldinho
,
milo42
,
fortep
,
cuthbert
,
furtifdor
,
strifedcloud
,
constantine
,
lanni
,
squall04
,
astralbouille
,
z3pi4f
,
kurosama
,
gallagher
,
davidhm
,
fatendo
,
koopa
,
kirianu
,
kisukesan
,
cooodii
,
ravyxxs
,
tuni
,
kasumi
,
jamrock
,
dissidence
,
bliss02
,
keiyomi
,
sensei
,
nduvel
,
sorny
name :
Rise of the Tomb Raider
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Crystal Dynamics
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
61
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
akd
,
badaboumisback
,
minx
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
eyrtz
,
majorevo
,
heracles
,
giusnake
,
myers
,
aiolia081
,
monsieurpatcher
,
snakeorliquid
,
asus
,
nobleswan
,
x1x2
,
ritalix
,
kamikaze1985
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
linkiorra
,
tvirus
,
voxen
,
zabuza
,
roy001
,
noth
,
blackbox
,
souther
,
link49
,
beni
,
z3pi4f
,
mattioo
,
terminator
,
iiii
,
darkfoxx
,
link80
,
ravyxxs
,
iglooo
,
rahxephon1
,
uta
,
ajb
,
tuni
,
seriously
,
leblogdeshacka
,
hyoga57
,
shindo
,
lordguyver
,
strifedcloud
,
kurosama
,
carapuce
,
nekonoctis
,
spawnini
,
vyse
,
neckbreaker71
,
sephiroth07
,
shiroyashagin
,
roxloud
,
jeanouillz
,
raph64
chester
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
929
visites since opening :
1029704
chester
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
DF : Rise Of The Tomb Raider Xbox One X VS PS4 Pro
http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2017-how-rise-of-the-tomb-raider-on-xbox-one-x-improves-over-ps4-pro
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/26/2017 at 01:56 PM by
chester
comments (
0
)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo