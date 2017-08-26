home page
Muramasa
profile
Rdv du matin : Stream sur Dissidia Final Fantasy (PS4)
Voila on ma passé un code pour FF Dissidia, donc histoire de montré un peu ce que ça donne, et discuter en passant
Click Ici
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/26/2017 at 09:48 AM by
shincloud
comments (
7
)
shido
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 09:50 AM
Moi je peux pas y jouer , j'ai bien un code , mais le site de merde de square enix marche pas , yeahh .....
shincloud
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 09:53 AM
shido
Comment ça qu'es qui ce passe?
nyseko
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 09:57 AM
Le matin de 11h48.
Ensuite on passera à l'après midi de 17h48.
Avant de passer à la soirée de 23h48 puis la nuit de 4h48.
Un bon programme de vacances, non ?
shincloud
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 10:00 AM
nyseko
Le midi c'est 12h
nyseko
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 10:02 AM
shincloud
Tu reste plus prêt de midi que du matin...
shido
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 10:05 AM
shincloud
Bah j'essaye de me co sur leur site pour valider mon code mais leur page s'affiche pas , donc je l'ai dans le cul
thor
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 11:08 AM
nyseko
shincloud
Désolé il est midi, Mc Morning c'est fini.
