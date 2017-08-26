profile
Rdv du matin : Stream sur Dissidia Final Fantasy (PS4)
Voila on ma passé un code pour FF Dissidia, donc histoire de montré un peu ce que ça donne, et discuter en passant

Click Ici

    posted the 08/26/2017 at 09:48 AM by shincloud
    comments (7)
    shido posted the 08/26/2017 at 09:50 AM
    Moi je peux pas y jouer , j'ai bien un code , mais le site de merde de square enix marche pas , yeahh .....
    shincloud posted the 08/26/2017 at 09:53 AM
    shido Comment ça qu'es qui ce passe?
    nyseko posted the 08/26/2017 at 09:57 AM
    Le matin de 11h48.

    Ensuite on passera à l'après midi de 17h48.

    Avant de passer à la soirée de 23h48 puis la nuit de 4h48.

    Un bon programme de vacances, non ?
    shincloud posted the 08/26/2017 at 10:00 AM
    nyseko Le midi c'est 12h
    nyseko posted the 08/26/2017 at 10:02 AM
    shincloud Tu reste plus prêt de midi que du matin...
    shido posted the 08/26/2017 at 10:05 AM
    shincloud Bah j'essaye de me co sur leur site pour valider mon code mais leur page s'affiche pas , donc je l'ai dans le cul
    thor posted the 08/26/2017 at 11:08 AM
    nyseko shincloud Désolé il est midi, Mc Morning c'est fini.
