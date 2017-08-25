ARK: Survival Evolved
Assassin’s Creed Origins
ASTRONEER (Game Preview)
Chess Ultra
Conan Exiles (Game Preview)
Dead Rising 4
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition
Dishonored 2
Dishonored : La mort de l'Outsider
Disneyland Adventures
Doom
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
EA SPORTS FIFA 18
Elex
Elite : Dangerous
EVERSPACE
F1 2017
Fable Fortune (Game Preview)
Fallout 4
Farming Simulator 17
Final Fantasy XV
Firewatch
For Honor
Forza Horizon 3
Forza Motorsport 7
Gears of War 4
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Hand of Fate 2
Hello Neighbor
HITMAN
Homefront: The Revolution
Injustice 2
Killing Floor 2
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Madden NFL 18
Mafia III
Mantis Burn Racing
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
NBA 2K18
Need for Speed Payback
Outcast – Second Contact
Outlast 2
Paladins
Path of Exile
Pixar Rush
Portal Knights
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Project Cars 2
Quantum Break
Raiders of the Broken Planet
ReCore
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
RiME
ROBLOX
Rocket League
Slime Rancher
SMITE
Sonic Forces
Star Wars Battlefront 2
Steep
Strange Brigade
Super Lucky’s Tale
SUPERHOT
The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim - Morrowind
The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim - Special Edition
The Evil Within 2
The Long Dark
The Surge
The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt
Titanfall 2
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
Tom Clancy's The Division
TT Isle of Man : Ride on the Edge
Warframe
Warhammer : End Times Vermintide
Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus
World of Tanks
WRC 7
Zoo Tycoon
