Microsoft
https://live.xbox.com/fr-FR/Home
Xbox One X : liste des jeux patchés dès le 7 novembre

ARK: Survival Evolved
Assassin’s Creed Origins
ASTRONEER (Game Preview)
Chess Ultra
Conan Exiles (Game Preview)
Dead Rising 4
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition
Dishonored 2
Dishonored : La mort de l'Outsider
Disneyland Adventures
Doom
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
EA SPORTS FIFA 18
Elex
Elite : Dangerous
EVERSPACE
F1 2017
Fable Fortune (Game Preview)
Fallout 4
Farming Simulator 17
Final Fantasy XV
Firewatch
For Honor
Forza Horizon 3
Forza Motorsport 7
Gears of War 4
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Hand of Fate 2
Hello Neighbor
HITMAN
Homefront: The Revolution
Injustice 2
Killing Floor 2
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Madden NFL 18
Mafia III
Mantis Burn Racing
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
NBA 2K18
Need for Speed Payback
Outcast – Second Contact
Outlast 2
Paladins
Path of Exile
Pixar Rush
Portal Knights
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Project Cars 2
Quantum Break
Raiders of the Broken Planet
ReCore
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
RiME
ROBLOX
Rocket League
Slime Rancher
SMITE
Sonic Forces
Star Wars Battlefront 2
Steep
Strange Brigade
Super Lucky’s Tale
SUPERHOT
The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim - Morrowind
The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim - Special Edition
The Evil Within 2
The Long Dark
The Surge
The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt
Titanfall 2
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
Tom Clancy's The Division
TT Isle of Man : Ride on the Edge
Warframe
Warhammer : End Times Vermintide
Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus
World of Tanks
WRC 7
Zoo Tycoon
Xboxlive.fr - http://www.xboxlive.fr/news_affiche_32523.html
    posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:10 PM by gat
    dokou posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:25 PM
    Y'apas Overwatch
    calishnikov posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:25 PM
    Sea of thieves sort le 7 novembre?
    gat posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:27 PM
    dokou Ni BF1. C'est étrange car la Pro a eu son patch et que MS avait eu le deal l'an dernier.

    calishnikov Tu disais ?
    calishnikov posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:28 PM
    gat toi même tu sais.
    monz666 posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:31 PM
    Ce qui est intéressant c'est : que fait le patch ? Est ce que QB passe juste en 4 K ou est ce qu'on peut s'attendre à une belle version en 1080p ?
    dokou posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:31 PM
    Starwars Battlefront 2, Halo V, Gears of War IV, Titanfall 2 et Doom : ca me va
    nyseko posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:32 PM
    Ouah y'a une blinde de jeux prévus !
    stephenking posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:35 PM
    dokou idem
    grievous32 posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:35 PM
    Rise of the Tomb Raider sera pas patché à la sortie ?
    vincecastel posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:36 PM
    Il manque pas mal de jeux sur la liste
    gat posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:38 PM
    monz666 Pas de 4K natif pour QB (1440p ou 1800p je crois) avec le flou dégueulasse décédé, effets améliorés, ect.

    grievous32 Ouep. Avec un mode pour y jouer en 1080p/60fps.
    vincecastel posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:39 PM
    Mais il ne seront pas tous forcément day one
    warminos posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:41 PM
    Doom
    seganintendo posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:50 PM
    J espère que les jeux 360 donneront très propre sur la X
    monz666 posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:58 PM
    gat Du coup sur un 1080p t'auras une vraie différence ?
    oenomaus posted the 08/25/2017 at 08:00 PM
    gat pas non plus de COD .. WW II comme c'est étrange
    monz666 oui l'apport sera là que tu possède une 4k ou d'une full Hd
    gat posted the 08/25/2017 at 08:01 PM
    monz666 Pour QB, je pense que oui. La différence se verra moins sur des titres comme Gears 4 ou FH3 je pense.
    monz666 posted the 08/25/2017 at 08:02 PM
    oenomaus Ça me ferait presque regretter de l'avoir déjà retourné . Même si je ne craquerais pas pour ces mid gen par principe !
    oenomaus posted the 08/25/2017 at 08:12 PM
    monz666 retourné? ok je tilt .... suis hs après 10h de route
