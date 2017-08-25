profile
hijikatamayora13
Dragonball cardass vol.33 et 34 unboxing
Pour le plaisir des yeux un unboxing de Marty Japan qui nous dévoile les volumes 33 et 34 des cardass dbs.



Marty japan - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7uP9GtXlDDF3JF3iXyzZ0w
    tags : dragonball japon cardass
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:23 PM by hijikatamayora13
    comments (4)
    obi2kanobi posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:48 PM
    Sangoku tout content d'avoir été choisi par Janemba pour l'affronter.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:55 PM
    Bon Paï tu reste ici et tu t'occupe de la barrière.
    obi2kanobi posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:59 PM
    ouai enfin le problème c'est que Sangoku croyait avoir affaire au gros janemba...
    dooku posted the 08/25/2017 at 08:06 PM
    Freezer quel meilleur perso avec gokou
    citer un membre