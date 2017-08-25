home page
Dragonball cardass vol.33 et 34 unboxing
Pour le plaisir des yeux un unboxing de Marty Japan qui nous dévoile les volumes 33 et 34 des cardass dbs.
Marty japan
-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7uP9GtXlDDF3JF3iXyzZ0w
tags :
dragonball
japon
cardass
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:23 PM by
hijikatamayora13
comments (
4
)
obi2kanobi
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 06:48 PM
Sangoku tout content d'avoir été choisi par Janemba pour l'affronter.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 06:55 PM
Bon Paï tu reste ici et tu t'occupe de la barrière.
obi2kanobi
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 06:59 PM
ouai enfin le problème c'est que Sangoku croyait avoir affaire au gros janemba...
dooku
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 08:06 PM
Freezer quel meilleur perso avec gokou
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo