Xenoblade Chronicles 2
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch : Nouvelles images
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici des Images du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :











Elles sont issues de la preview parue sur Gamekult :



Pour rappel, le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 sortira cet hiver, sur Nintendo Switch…

Source : https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/xenoblade-chronicles-2-3050838149/test-switch.html/
    posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:17 PM by link49
    comments (14)
    zaifire posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:30 PM
    Le jeu me fait un peu penser à du Star Ocean surtout le passage dans le village.

    En tout cas Boulap à l'air d'avoir apprécié sa session de jeu
    link49 posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:38 PM
    zaifire C'est clair.

    Vivement un Nintendo Direct pour annoncer la date et une Edition Collector...
    birmou posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:44 PM
    Monolith Soft est devenue mon studio de Jrpg préféré

    Putain niveau direction artistique ils sont monumentaux c'est magnifique !

    On est tellement gâté ces temps ci , déjà P5 et Nier2 , bientôt Xeno2 et Nino2 sur une période de 12 mois j'ai plus de vie sociale ...
    lion93 posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:47 PM
    birmou Ah bon? Perso, je trouve les villes pas terrible.
    obi2kanobi posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:50 PM
    warminos posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:51 PM
    Enchanteur
    birmou posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:55 PM
    lion93 oui c'est l'un de leurs petits défauts ^^ je sais bien qu'ils ne sont pas parfait non plus
    zaifire posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:03 PM
    Perso je trouve la ville très belle, on dirait qu'elle sort tout droit d'un conte de fée.
    lucrate posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:42 PM
    Gros boobs je savais... mais shorty transparent laissant apparaitre le string c'est frais
    nakata posted the 08/25/2017 at 07:59 PM
    Putain les persos j'y arrive pas...
    link49 posted the 08/25/2017 at 08:00 PM
    zaifire Egalement. Je pense que ce jeu va nous embarquer dans une très grande aventure...
    zaifire posted the 08/25/2017 at 08:06 PM
    link49 yep ça va être un voyage videoludique titanesque
    link49 posted the 08/25/2017 at 08:07 PM
    zaifire C'est clair. Ca s'annonce monstrueux...
    variahunter posted the 08/25/2017 at 08:21 PM
    J'attends surtout leur prochain jeu qui devrait un Action RPG dans un univers médiéval au vu des Artworks ! Tout leur talent en OW et en DA dans un univers moyen-âge OMG
