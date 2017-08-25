home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
genre :
RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
articles :
15021
visites since opening : 15545349
15545349
link49
> blog
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch : Nouvelles images
Xenoblade Chronicles
Voici des Images du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :
Elles sont issues de la preview parue sur Gamekult :
Pour rappel, le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 sortira cet hiver, sur Nintendo Switch…
Source :
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/xenoblade-chronicles-2-3050838149/test-switch.html/
tags :
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:17 PM by link49
link49
comments (14)
14
)
zaifire
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 06:30 PM
Le jeu me fait un peu penser à du Star Ocean surtout le passage dans le village.
En tout cas Boulap à l'air d'avoir apprécié sa session de jeu
link49
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 06:38 PM
zaifire
C'est clair.
Vivement un Nintendo Direct pour annoncer la date et une Edition Collector...
birmou
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 06:44 PM
Monolith Soft est devenue mon studio de Jrpg préféré
Putain niveau direction artistique ils sont monumentaux
c'est magnifique !
On est tellement gâté ces temps ci , déjà P5 et Nier2 , bientôt Xeno2 et Nino2 sur une période de 12 mois
j'ai plus de vie sociale ...
lion93
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 06:47 PM
birmou
Ah bon? Perso, je trouve les villes pas terrible.
obi2kanobi
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 06:50 PM
warminos
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 06:51 PM
Enchanteur
birmou
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 06:55 PM
lion93
oui c'est l'un de leurs petits défauts ^^ je sais bien qu'ils ne sont pas parfait non plus
zaifire
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 07:03 PM
Perso je trouve la ville très belle, on dirait qu'elle sort tout droit d'un conte de fée.
lucrate
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 07:42 PM
Gros boobs je savais... mais shorty transparent laissant apparaitre le string c'est frais
nakata
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 07:59 PM
Putain les persos j'y arrive pas...
link49
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 08:00 PM
zaifire
Egalement. Je pense que ce jeu va nous embarquer dans une très grande aventure...
zaifire
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 08:06 PM
link49
yep ça va être un voyage videoludique titanesque
link49
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 08:07 PM
zaifire
C'est clair. Ca s'annonce monstrueux...
variahunter
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 08:21 PM
J'attends surtout leur prochain jeu qui devrait un Action RPG dans un univers médiéval au vu des Artworks ! Tout leur talent en OW et en DA dans un univers moyen-âge OMG
