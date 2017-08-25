home page
name :
Call of Duty : WW2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
Sledgehammer Games
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
oui
oui
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
Don code Beta Call Of Duty WW2 sur PS4
Bonjour,
N'ayant pas envie de télécharger les 12 Go (je télécharge à 300 Ko/s) pour la BETA de Call of Duty WW2 , je donne mon code pour la version PS4 :
BKRJ-2DN4-9Q2P
Bon jeu !!!!!
posted the 08/25/2017 at 05:14 PM by
lesgab1
lesgab1
comments (
3
)
3
)
sleger
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 05:15 PM
Je veux bien
merci
carapuce
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 05:43 PM
Quelqu'un a un autre code ? Je suis preneur ! Merci.
snowbell
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 06:01 PM
Idem si quelqu'un veut se soulager d'un code suis preneur,merci d'avance
