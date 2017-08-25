profile
name : Call of Duty : WW2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Sledgehammer Games
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - Xbox One
Don code Beta Call Of Duty WW2 sur PS4
Bonjour,

N'ayant pas envie de télécharger les 12 Go (je télécharge à 300 Ko/s) pour la BETA de Call of Duty WW2 , je donne mon code pour la version PS4 :

BKRJ-2DN4-9Q2P

Bon jeu !!!!!
    posted the 08/25/2017 at 05:14 PM by lesgab1
    comments (3)
    sleger posted the 08/25/2017 at 05:15 PM
    Je veux bien merci
    carapuce posted the 08/25/2017 at 05:43 PM
    Quelqu'un a un autre code ? Je suis preneur ! Merci.
    snowbell posted the 08/25/2017 at 06:01 PM
    Idem si quelqu'un veut se soulager d'un code suis preneur,merci d'avance
