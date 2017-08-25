profile
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
davydems
davydems
articles : 56
visites since opening : 57951
davydems > blog
MXGP3 arrive sur switch


#MXGP3 is bigger than ever! We are proud to announce that by the end of the year the game will be on Nintendo Switch™!
Expect news soon!

Twitter Milestone - https://twitter.com/MilestoneItaly/status/900636135893983232
    posted the 08/25/2017 at 08:35 AM by davydems
    comments (5)
    link80 posted the 08/25/2017 at 08:40 AM
    Super!

    nan je rigole
    fiveagainstone posted the 08/25/2017 at 08:41 AM
    Il y a aussi Koei qui vient d'annoncer le portage de 3 Warriors sur Switch (samurai, dysnasty et orochi je crois), mais j'ai la flemme d'en faire un post
    sphinx posted the 08/25/2017 at 09:31 AM
    Si y'a les vibrations HD ça peut rendre pas mal
    gamesebde3 posted the 08/25/2017 at 09:35 AM
    Ce ne sont peut-être pas forcément les jeux que j'attendais en priorité, mais les jeux tiers commencent à arriver et ça, ça fait plaisir. Il ne reste plus qu'à voir le soin apporté au jeu.
    kidicarus posted the 08/25/2017 at 09:47 AM
    si le jeu est bon, c'est tout bon pour nous.
