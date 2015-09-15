profile
Yakuza Kiwami
17
Likes
Likers
name : Yakuza Kiwami
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
fandenutella
20
Likes
Likers
fandenutella
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 286
visites since opening : 398945
fandenutella > blog
Yakuza Kiwami 2 leaké
Le jeu a été leaké sur le PSN taïwanais et utilisera le moteur du 6.



https://store.playstation.com/#!/zh-hant-tw/錯誤/undefined?EMCID=tw-cht_facebook_NBA18_170509

Sortie Décembre 2017 au japon.
http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1423418&page=2
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/25/2017 at 02:20 AM by fandenutella
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre