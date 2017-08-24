Franchement j'ai préféré cette épisode que le 4, court oui, mais bien mieux rythmé et intense, et puis le dernier acte popopo encore plus intense que dans le 4, j'en est pris plein la gueule tellement c'était ouf en tout cas quand je vois ça je me dis que Last of US 2 va mettre une gifle à tout le monde.
Et dire que ça a prit 1 an.
C'est comme si UC2 et 4 avait un bébé
kayama ils ont annoncé qu'ils veulent toujours continuer à exploiter l'hunivers mais le probable retour ne ce sera pas avant quelques années. Surement après TLOU2 et une new ip. La qualité est toujours élevée de même que les ventes, aucune raison d’arrêter définitivement.
Escayg: I wouldn't say it's the end. This thieving world is huge. There's so many characters. Even before we settled on this particular story we were exploring Sullivan, we were exploring Cutter, and pairing each other up, thinking what would be right, what would have conflict, growth, something new, something fresh. And Chloe was the one that kept jumping out.
But to say the Uncharted world is done... I doubt that highly.
http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2017-06-21-naughty-dog-on-lost-legacy-and-the-future-of-uncharted
rockin A ce prix, tu risques pas grand chose.