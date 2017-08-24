profile
Uncharted Lost Legacy... WOW!
Franchement j'ai préféré cette épisode que le 4, court oui, mais bien mieux rythmé et intense, et puis le dernier acte popopo encore plus intense que dans le 4, j'en est pris plein la gueule tellement c'était ouf en tout cas quand je vois ça je me dis que Last of US 2 va mettre une gifle à tout le monde.



    posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:01 PM by shincloud
    comments (11)
    guiguif posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:04 PM
    Le dernier chapitre ptin, on va pas spoil, mais merde ce best of
    mrpixel posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:06 PM
    Vous me faites chier

    Et dire que ça a prit 1 an.
    shincloud posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:07 PM
    guiguif Un truc de dingue, j'étais bluffer
    kayama posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:09 PM
    Je prends mon pied franchement, j'espère qu'ils ne vont pas arrêter cette série car cette épisode montre qu'il y a toujours du potentiel pour un futur épisode PS5
    renton posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:10 PM
    Je commence le 1er ce week end, j'ai hate d'arriver au 5
    shanks posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:11 PM
    Le passage dans les tombeaux, me suis dit que les mecs devraient tenter une licence horreur (pas forcément survival brute, mais avec ce genre d'ambiance).
    rockin posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:15 PM
    Vous me donnez envie du coup :/
    gat posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:20 PM
    Putain j'ai pas encore reçu le mien... Fuck la Fnac bowdel.
    guiguif posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:25 PM
    gat Bah alors on est pas adherent ?
    lightning posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:25 PM
    je viens de commencer ce soir mais bordel de merde
    C'est comme si UC2 et 4 avait un bébé

    kayama ils ont annoncé qu'ils veulent toujours continuer à exploiter l'hunivers mais le probable retour ne ce sera pas avant quelques années. Surement après TLOU2 et une new ip. La qualité est toujours élevée de même que les ventes, aucune raison d’arrêter définitivement.

    Escayg: I wouldn't say it's the end. This thieving world is huge. There's so many characters. Even before we settled on this particular story we were exploring Sullivan, we were exploring Cutter, and pairing each other up, thinking what would be right, what would have conflict, growth, something new, something fresh. And Chloe was the one that kept jumping out.
    But to say the Uncharted world is done... I doubt that highly.

    http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2017-06-21-naughty-dog-on-lost-legacy-and-the-future-of-uncharted
    gat posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:28 PM
    guiguif Bah j'ai pris la carte en même temps pour tester le mois gratuit. J'attends...

    rockin A ce prix, tu risques pas grand chose.
