name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Dragon Ball FighterZ CollectorZ Edition restock
Le collector de Dragon Ball FighterZ est redisponible en stock


A l'intérieur du coffret nous retrouverons :

-Le jeu
-Un magnifique steelbook
-3 cartes
-Une figurine de Songoku de 18cm

Le tout pour 149.99€
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B073183DCG?ie=UTF8&tag=p0b4c-21&camp=1642&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B073183DCG
    posted the 08/24/2017 at 02:23 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    mercure7 posted the 08/24/2017 at 02:32 PM
    ni2bo2 posted the 08/24/2017 at 02:35 PM
    Ca fait assez chère quand meme je trouve...
    miakis posted the 08/24/2017 at 02:36 PM
    J'attends tj autre chose que goku
    phoebius posted the 08/24/2017 at 02:36 PM
    Merci. Tout dépend de la gueule finale de la figurine, en fait.
    odv78 posted the 08/24/2017 at 02:39 PM
    Beaucoups trop cher mec !
    gregnas posted the 08/24/2017 at 02:51 PM
    J'ai préco merco, même si je suis pas sur de prendre, mais je laisse pour le moment
    bobobiwan posted the 08/24/2017 at 03:07 PM
    Précommandé, au cas où ! La figurine a vraiment l'air ultra classe, je trouve !
    sorakaminari posted the 08/24/2017 at 03:10 PM
    gregnas Bro ! Ahah pareille, enfin ça dépendra de la gueule du steelbook et des Shikishiki Art.
    gregnas posted the 08/24/2017 at 03:32 PM
    sorakaminari Yooooooo ca va ??
    Oui a voir
