home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablass59
,
asakim
,
kurosama
,
jozen15
,
link49
,
aiolia081
,
terminator
,
binou87
,
yanissou
,
eldren
,
torotoro59
name :
Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
296
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
kamikaze1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
tlj
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
amario
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
suzukube
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
barberousse
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
thor
,
tvirus
,
lordguyver
,
keka
,
linkart
,
terminator
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
kaiden
,
carapuce
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
shiroyashagin
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
gamekyo
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
dude85
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
sorow
,
waralex
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cristaleus
,
rayzorx09
,
kaiserx
,
darksly
,
sorakairi86
,
zaifire
,
sojewsy
,
allan333
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
matzel
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
cort
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
tidusx59
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
kingcharlemegne
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
ryosuke
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
erosennin
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
kenjushi
,
lion93
,
evilchris
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
hibito
,
demon
,
myckes
,
monz666
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
iglooo
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
op4
,
legend83
,
hasano
,
samus68
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
fuji
,
loweakgraph
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
finalyoz
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
bloodytears
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
arubizok
,
zobiwan83
,
rixlos
,
darknova
,
jowy14
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
yanissou
,
ekibyo
,
sultano
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
unclepickle
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
maxff9
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
sam42000
,
victornewman
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
kurorolucifuru
,
pokute
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
ostream
,
franck22
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
shokohlah
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
snk
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1256
visites since opening :
1171660
leblogdeshacka
> blog
Dragon Ball FighterZ CollectorZ Edition restock
Le collector de Dragon Ball FighterZ est redisponible en stock
A l'intérieur du coffret nous retrouverons :
-Le jeu
-Un magnifique steelbook
-3 cartes
-Une figurine de Songoku de 18cm
Le tout pour 149.99€
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B073183DCG?ie=UTF8&tag=p0b4c-21&camp=1642&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B073183DCG
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/24/2017 at 02:23 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
9
)
mercure7
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 02:32 PM
ni2bo2
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 02:35 PM
Ca fait assez chère quand meme je trouve...
miakis
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 02:36 PM
J'attends tj autre chose que goku
phoebius
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 02:36 PM
Merci. Tout dépend de la gueule finale de la figurine, en fait.
odv78
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 02:39 PM
Beaucoups trop cher mec !
gregnas
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 02:51 PM
J'ai préco merco, même si je suis pas sur de prendre, mais je laisse pour le moment
bobobiwan
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 03:07 PM
Précommandé, au cas où ! La figurine a vraiment l'air ultra classe, je trouve !
sorakaminari
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 03:10 PM
gregnas
Bro ! Ahah pareille, enfin ça dépendra de la gueule du steelbook et des Shikishiki Art.
gregnas
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 03:32 PM
sorakaminari
Yooooooo ca va ??
Oui a voir
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Oui a voir