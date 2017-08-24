home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Rumeur : Octobre, un mois chargé pour la Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Rumeur autour d’un jeu à paraître sur Nintendo Switch :
Amazon UK listerait le jeu avec une sortie programmée pour le 23 octobre 2017. Si cela se confirme le jeu sortirait juste après ce titre :
Et juste avant ce titre :
En 7 jours, les joueurs Nintendo Switch vont avoir de quoi faire…
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/288309-amazon-uk-shows-the-elder-scrolls-v-skyrim-launching-on-oct-23r
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:53 AM by
link49
comments (
6
)
rbz
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 09:55 AM
pas dégueux
je sens arriver xéno 2 fin novembre
parazyt6425
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 09:56 AM
Joli mais là, je sens que ça va être compliqué pour Skyrim et Fire Emblem de passer avant Mario
octobar
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 09:59 AM
un peu insensé toutes ces sorties si proches... ils peuvent au moins repousser au mois de novembre l'un des trois... :/
link49
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 10:00 AM
Personnellement, je vois plus Xenoblade Chronicles 2 sortir en décembre.
Et en novembre, je pense que ça sera le meilleur moment pour sortir Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch...
rbz
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 10:02 AM
link49
plutôt l'inverse je trouve, xéno 2 a part les core rpg gamer, tout le monde s'en bas les steack , au final je le vois pas comme un jeu de noël. X)
octobar
posted
the 08/24/2017 at 10:02 AM
link49
ça m'étonnerait.
Par contre je vois plus un Bayonette 1 et 2.
