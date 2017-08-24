Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim - Special Edition
6
name : The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim - Special Edition
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Bethesda Softworks
genre : RPG
link49
link49 > blog
all
Rumeur : Octobre, un mois chargé pour la Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Rumeur autour d’un jeu à paraître sur Nintendo Switch :



Amazon UK listerait le jeu avec une sortie programmée pour le 23 octobre 2017. Si cela se confirme le jeu sortirait juste après ce titre :



Et juste avant ce titre :



En 7 jours, les joueurs Nintendo Switch vont avoir de quoi faire…

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/288309-amazon-uk-shows-the-elder-scrolls-v-skyrim-launching-on-oct-23r
    posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:53 AM by link49
    rbz posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:55 AM
    pas dégueux
    je sens arriver xéno 2 fin novembre
    parazyt6425 posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:56 AM
    Joli mais là, je sens que ça va être compliqué pour Skyrim et Fire Emblem de passer avant Mario
    octobar posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:59 AM
    un peu insensé toutes ces sorties si proches... ils peuvent au moins repousser au mois de novembre l'un des trois... :/
    link49 posted the 08/24/2017 at 10:00 AM
    Personnellement, je vois plus Xenoblade Chronicles 2 sortir en décembre.

    Et en novembre, je pense que ça sera le meilleur moment pour sortir Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch...
    rbz posted the 08/24/2017 at 10:02 AM
    link49 plutôt l'inverse je trouve, xéno 2 a part les core rpg gamer, tout le monde s'en bas les steack , au final je le vois pas comme un jeu de noël. X)
    octobar posted the 08/24/2017 at 10:02 AM
    link49 ça m'étonnerait.

    Par contre je vois plus un Bayonette 1 et 2.
