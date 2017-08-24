TechRadar vient de faire l'unboxing de la Super Nes Mini.
La console est en rupture de stocks depuis un très long moment partout dans le monde.
Elle arrivera le 29 Septembre
Rappel des jeux inclus :
- Contra III : The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy II
- F-ZERO
- Kirby's Super Star
- Kirby's Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda : A link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox (Starwing)
- Star Fox 2
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo : Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls'n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG : Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi's Island