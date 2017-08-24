profile
leblogdeshacka > blog
Unboxing Super Nes Mini
TechRadar vient de faire l'unboxing de la Super Nes Mini.




La console est en rupture de stocks depuis un très long moment partout dans le monde.

Elle arrivera le 29 Septembre

Rappel des jeux inclus :

- Contra III : The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy II
- F-ZERO
- Kirby's Super Star
- Kirby's Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda : A link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox (Starwing)
- Star Fox 2
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo : Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls'n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG : Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi's Island
https://www.gamergen.com/actualites/unboxing-snes-classic-mini-deballage-video-petite-console-nintendo-285432-1
    posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:27 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    shinz0 posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:28 AM
    Elle est magnifique
    popomolos posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:55 AM
    merde le port des manettes ça fait cheap quand même et elle fait vraiment très plastique bas de gamme super légère... Il n'y a que la manette qui semble de qualité. J'espère ne pas regretter mon achat
    minbox posted the 08/24/2017 at 09:59 AM
    Vivement
