Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
lemangeur
lemangeur
articles : 13
visites since opening : 11081
lemangeur > blog
Biomutant Gameplay IGN (11min)
    posted the 08/23/2017 at 10:29 PM by lemangeur
    comments (15)
    leonr4 posted the 08/23/2017 at 10:34 PM
    C'est joli, et ça change de darksiders
    justx posted the 08/23/2017 at 10:40 PM
    la douche froide par rapport au trailer CGI
    arquion posted the 08/23/2017 at 10:46 PM
    perso, toujours autant hypé
    minbox posted the 08/23/2017 at 10:46 PM
    Sur Switch ça pourrait le faire vu les graphismes, mais pour de la PS4 ça fait très léger.
    zanpa posted the 08/23/2017 at 10:47 PM
    oula ... c'est ultra brouillon pas pour moi ...
    hisozac posted the 08/23/2017 at 10:49 PM
    C'est mou du genou
    rendan posted the 08/23/2017 at 10:51 PM
    J'aime pas trop
    zaifire posted the 08/23/2017 at 10:59 PM
    Ce jeu m'intrigue.. J'aime bien la mécanique de pouvoir faire pousser des champignons et de les utiliser comme des trampolines. A voir si l'open world est assez organique et si il y a un côté exploration, cela pourrait m'intéresser.
    bigboy3 posted the 08/23/2017 at 11:00 PM
    apres 11 minute j'etais soulé
    seganintendo posted the 08/23/2017 at 11:03 PM
    je suis refroidi aussi, c'est ennuyeux comme pas possible
    victornewman posted the 08/23/2017 at 11:11 PM
    bien ils sont ou les achats day one du trailer cg de la dernière fois ???
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/23/2017 at 11:12 PM
    J'aime bien mais peut être pas Day One
    guiguif posted the 08/23/2017 at 11:14 PM
    victornewman
    rinkudesu posted the 08/23/2017 at 11:33 PM
    Je trouve ça pas mal moi mais je pense que le jeu est loin d'être fini surtout niveau gameplay
    rbz posted the 08/23/2017 at 11:35 PM
    pas emballant ^^
    l'art était sympa ça s'arrête la, la DA c'est du nawak
