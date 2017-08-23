home page
name :
Forza MotorSport 7
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Turn 10
genre :
course
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
PC
diablass59
Dragon Ball Z Super GT
Jeux Vidéo
Films/Séries/Animé/Manga
Forza Motorsport 7 : nouveau gameplay
Jeux Vidéo
A partir de 5 min 30
posted the 08/23/2017 at 09:06 PM by diablass59
diablass59
comments (
4
)
giusnake
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 09:20 PM
Graphiquement c'est juste dingue
le passage avec les reflets sur la piste.. mais waouw.
diablass59
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 09:26 PM
une tuerie
leonr4
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 09:28 PM
Ça déchire bien comme il le faut
giusnake
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 09:34 PM
Merde j’ai regarder la vidéo une deuxième fois
mais comment ils ont fait !?! 4k/60 fps avec autant d'effets à l’écran ? Il y aura un avant, et un après Forza 7 sur X
