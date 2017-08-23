ajouter un titre
Biomutant : 10 min de gameplay off-screen
    4
    
    
    posted the 08/23/2017 at 08:13 PM by jenicris
    comments (7)
    rbz posted the 08/23/2017 at 08:17 PM
    ça a plus de patate et d'impact que dans le trailer
    mrpixel posted the 08/23/2017 at 08:19 PM
    Ça me rassure car les screen in-game du jeu que j'avais vu auparavant étaient assez moches, à voir !
    svr posted the 08/23/2017 at 08:19 PM
    On dirait que ça tourne à 20fps.
    kali posted the 08/23/2017 at 08:22 PM
    Ces off-screens dégueulasses
    gantzeur posted the 08/23/2017 at 08:24 PM
    sur le papier c'était bien, depuis le trailer, moins ....
    skuldleif posted the 08/23/2017 at 09:17 PM
    en tout cas il me parle plus que darksiders 3
    maxleresistant posted the 08/23/2017 at 09:18 PM
    Vivement, le jeu me botte terriblement.
