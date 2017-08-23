home page
ajouter un titre
profile
34
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
terminator
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
carapuce
,
minbox
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
terranova
,
lordguyver
,
excervecyanide
,
gamekyo
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
shiningstar
,
raph64
jenicris
articles : 340
340
visites since opening : 420370
420370
jenicris
> blog
Biomutant : 10 min de gameplay off-screen
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/23/2017 at 08:13 PM by jenicris
jenicris
comments (
7
)
rbz
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 08:17 PM
ça a plus de patate et d'impact que dans le trailer
mrpixel
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 08:19 PM
Ça me rassure car les screen in-game du jeu que j'avais vu auparavant étaient assez moches, à voir !
svr
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 08:19 PM
On dirait que ça tourne à 20fps.
kali
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 08:22 PM
Ces off-screens dégueulasses
gantzeur
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 08:24 PM
sur le papier c'était bien, depuis le trailer, moins ....
skuldleif
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 09:17 PM
en tout cas il me parle plus que darksiders 3
maxleresistant
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 09:18 PM
Vivement, le jeu me botte terriblement.
