4K resolution on home screens is actually 3840 X 2160 pixels.
HDR means High Dynamic Range and basically improves the colour range of an image. So blacks are blacker, tones stronger and so on.
FPS means frames per second. Most games hit 30 now, with 60 the current standard to aim for. It's worth noting that when frame rates are noticed and discussed it's usually because they're changing or unstable, not necessarily because they're low.
Checkerboard rendering is a way of essentially splitting a screen image into a tiny grid and only rendering every other square. A filter then reconstructs the missing parts to create the target resolution, using less processing power as a result. It's practically indistinguishable to the human eye but technically not 'true' 4K.
Liste des jeux ,la reso etc de certains n'est pas encore connue.
Agents of Mayhem - 30fps, improved resolution, traffic and pedestrians
Age of Empires Definitive Edition
Anthem - 4K checkerboard, 30FPS, HDR
ARK: Survival Evolved - 1080p, 60fps, HDR
The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti - 4K
Ashen- 4K, HDR
Assassin's Creed: Origins - 4K checkerboard, 30FPS, HDR
Astroneer - 4
Battlefield 1
Black Desert - 4K
Brawlout - 4K
Chess Ultra - 4K, HDR, 60FPS
Code Vein
Conan Exiles - 4K support "at a later date"
Crackdown 3 - 4K 30FPS HDR
Cuphead
Dark and Light - 4K
The Darwin Project - 4K, HDR
Dead Rising 4 - 4K
Deep Rock Galactic - 4K, HDR
Destiny 2
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - HDR
Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
Dishonored 2 - 4K, 30FPS
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
The Division
Doom - 4K 60FPS
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing - 4K
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
Elite Dangerous - 4K
Everspace - 4K
The Evil Within 2 - 4K, HDR
F1 2017 Special Edition - 4K, 60FPS, HDR Support
Fable Fortune - 4K
Fallout 4 - 4K, 30FPS
Farming Simulator 17 - 4K 30FPS
Farming Simulator 18 - 4K
Far Cry 5
FIFA 18 - 4K, 60FPS
Final Fantasy 15 - 4K, HDR, 30FPS
Firewatch
For Honor - 4K, 30FPS
Fortnite - 4K, HDR, 30FPS
Forza Horizon 3 - 4K, HDR, 30FPS
Forza Motorsport 7 - 4K, 60FPS, HDR
Gears of War 4 - 4K/30FPS for Campaign/Horde modes, and 4K/60FPS for Versus, HDR
Ghost Recon: Wildlands - 4K, HDR
Ginger: Beyond The Crystal
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
Halo 5: Guardians - 4K, HDR, 60FPS
Halo Wars 2 - 4K, HDR
Hello Neighbour - 4K
Hitman Season 1 - 4K, HDR
Homefront: The Revolution - 4K
Injustice 2 - 4K, HDR
Killer Instinct - 4K
Killing Floor 2 - 1800p
The Last Night - 4K, HDR
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
The Long Dark
Madden NFL 18 - 4K
Mafia 3
Mantis Burn Racing - 4K, 60FPS
Mass Effect: Andromeda - HDR
Metro Exodus - 4K HDR
Middle-earth: Shadow of War - 4K, 30 FPS, HDR
Minecraft: Xbox One Edition - 4K, HDR, 60FPS
Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Favorites Pack
NBA 2K17 - HDR
NBA 2K18 - 4K, HDR
Need for Speed Payback
Observer - 4K
Ori and the Will of the Wisps - 4K
Outlast 2 - 4K
Paladins - 4K
Path of Exile - 4K, 60FPS
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds - 4K, HDR, 30FPS
Portal Knights - 4K
Pure Chess
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Project Cars 2 - 4K, 60FPS
Quantum Break
Raiders of the Broken Planet - 4K, HDR, 'improved visuals'
ReCore - 4K, HDR
Real Farm Sim
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
RiME
Riverbond - 4K
Robocraft Infinity - 4K
ROBLOX
Rocket League - 4K, HDR, 60FPS
Sea of Thieves - 4K, HDR
Slime Rancher - 4K
SMITE - 4K
Sniper Elite 4
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 - HDR
Sonic Forces - 4K
Star Wars Battlefront 2
State of Decay 2 - 4K, HDR
Strange Brigade - 4K, HDR
Sunset Overdrive - 4K, HDR
Super Lucky's Tale - 4K, 60FPS
Steep
SUPERHOT - 4K
The Surge - 4K, HDR
Skyrim: Special Edition - 4K, HDR
Titanfall 2 - 4K, 60FPS with dynamic scaling
Tacoma - 4K
Tekken 7
Unruly Heroes - 4K
Warframe
Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide - 4K
We Happy Few
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 4K
Wolfenstein: The New Colossus - 4K, HDR
World of Tanks - 4K, HDR, 30FPS
posted the 08/23/2017 at 07:12 PM by kurosama