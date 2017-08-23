4K resolution on home screens is actually 3840 X 2160 pixels.



HDR means High Dynamic Range and basically improves the colour range of an image. So blacks are blacker, tones stronger and so on.

FPS means frames per second. Most games hit 30 now, with 60 the current standard to aim for. It's worth noting that when frame rates are noticed and discussed it's usually because they're changing or unstable, not necessarily because they're low.



Checkerboard rendering is a way of essentially splitting a screen image into a tiny grid and only rendering every other square. A filter then reconstructs the missing parts to create the target resolution, using less processing power as a result. It's practically indistinguishable to the human eye but technically not 'true' 4K.



Agents of Mayhem - 30fps, improved resolution, traffic and pedestrians

Age of Empires Definitive Edition

Anthem - 4K checkerboard, 30FPS, HDR

ARK: Survival Evolved - 1080p, 60fps, HDR

The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti - 4K

Ashen- 4K, HDR

Assassin's Creed: Origins - 4K checkerboard, 30FPS, HDR

Astroneer - 4

Battlefield 1

Black Desert - 4K

Brawlout - 4K

Chess Ultra - 4K, HDR, 60FPS

Code Vein

Conan Exiles - 4K support "at a later date"

Crackdown 3 - 4K 30FPS HDR

Cuphead

Dark and Light - 4K

The Darwin Project - 4K, HDR

Dead Rising 4 - 4K

Deep Rock Galactic - 4K, HDR

Destiny 2

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - HDR

Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

Dishonored 2 - 4K, 30FPS

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

The Division

Doom - 4K 60FPS

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing - 4K

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

Elite Dangerous - 4K

Everspace - 4K

The Evil Within 2 - 4K, HDR

F1 2017 Special Edition - 4K, 60FPS, HDR Support

Fable Fortune - 4K

Fallout 4 - 4K, 30FPS

Farming Simulator 17 - 4K 30FPS

Farming Simulator 18 - 4K

Far Cry 5

FIFA 18 - 4K, 60FPS

Final Fantasy 15 - 4K, HDR, 30FPS

Firewatch

For Honor - 4K, 30FPS

Fortnite - 4K, HDR, 30FPS

Forza Horizon 3 - 4K, HDR, 30FPS

Forza Motorsport 7 - 4K, 60FPS, HDR

Gears of War 4 - 4K/30FPS for Campaign/Horde modes, and 4K/60FPS for Versus, HDR

Ghost Recon: Wildlands - 4K, HDR

Ginger: Beyond The Crystal

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Halo 5: Guardians - 4K, HDR, 60FPS

Halo Wars 2 - 4K, HDR

Hello Neighbour - 4K

Hitman Season 1 - 4K, HDR

Homefront: The Revolution - 4K

Injustice 2 - 4K, HDR

Killer Instinct - 4K

Killing Floor 2 - 1800p

The Last Night - 4K, HDR

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

The Long Dark

Madden NFL 18 - 4K

Mafia 3

Mantis Burn Racing - 4K, 60FPS

Mass Effect: Andromeda - HDR

Metro Exodus - 4K HDR

Middle-earth: Shadow of War - 4K, 30 FPS, HDR

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition - 4K, HDR, 60FPS

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Favorites Pack

NBA 2K17 - HDR

NBA 2K18 - 4K, HDR

Need for Speed Payback

Observer - 4K

Ori and the Will of the Wisps - 4K

Outlast 2 - 4K

Paladins - 4K

Path of Exile - 4K, 60FPS

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds - 4K, HDR, 30FPS

Portal Knights - 4K

Pure Chess

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Project Cars 2 - 4K, 60FPS

Quantum Break

Raiders of the Broken Planet - 4K, HDR, 'improved visuals'

ReCore - 4K, HDR

Real Farm Sim

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

RiME

Riverbond - 4K

Robocraft Infinity - 4K

ROBLOX

Rocket League - 4K, HDR, 60FPS

Sea of Thieves - 4K, HDR

Slime Rancher - 4K

SMITE - 4K

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 - HDR

Sonic Forces - 4K

Star Wars Battlefront 2

State of Decay 2 - 4K, HDR

Strange Brigade - 4K, HDR

Sunset Overdrive - 4K, HDR

Super Lucky's Tale - 4K, 60FPS

Steep

SUPERHOT - 4K

The Surge - 4K, HDR

Skyrim: Special Edition - 4K, HDR

Titanfall 2 - 4K, 60FPS with dynamic scaling

Tacoma - 4K

Tekken 7

Unruly Heroes - 4K

Warframe

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide - 4K

We Happy Few

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 4K

Wolfenstein: The New Colossus - 4K, HDR

World of Tanks - 4K, HDR, 30FPS