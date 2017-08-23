home page
kurosama
,
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
minbox
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
eldrick
,
musm
,
lordguyver
,
shindo
,
zabuza
negan
Je suis le roi d'Albion !
Enfin les 1350G sur Fable II après des années a galère pour avoir les poupées quasiment introuvable je clos le Chapitre 2 de Fable de belle manière .
Il me reste maintenant le tout aussi compliqué succès des Armes légendaire sur Fable 3
posted the 08/23/2017 at 05:17 PM by
negan
comments (
14
)
negan
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 05:23 PM
Spawnini
http://www.deglingo.com/gif/2017-04/mr-bean-doigt-d-honneur.gif
calishnikov
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 05:29 PM
Je l'ai faid sur le profil d'un pote a 100%.
2 fois, version Xbox version Windows games.
spawnini
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 05:29 PM
negan
Il me reste plus qu'a retrouver Fable 2 à petit prix alors
negan
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 05:31 PM
spawnini
calishnikov
spawnini
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 05:33 PM
calishnikov
Et moi, j'ai fait deux fois Pneuma pour des potes
kurosama
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 05:40 PM
Ca manque n'empêche un bon Fable..il avait son univers et ambiance bien à lui.
cajp45
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 05:41 PM
Un des très rare jeux que j'ai fait deux fois également.
kurosama
J'espère que microsoft mettra 22can sur un fable 4.
negan
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 05:44 PM
cajp45
kurosama
Oui sauf que cette après midi j'ai du coucher 15 fois avec un Sam , pour un succès mais a part ça c'est cool
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 05:45 PM
voxen
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 06:00 PM
Fable 4 bordel, j'en reviens pas. Sur Xbox, fable est là, 360 ? Il est là aussi. Et sur One on l'attend toujours, c'est bon, je pleure
linkstar
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 06:21 PM
Perso j'ai moins aimé le 2 et le 3. Le premier avait une vraie magie et ça manque dans les jeux d'aujourd'hui.
nobleswan
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 06:48 PM
Balaise
Merci enfaîte c'est grâce a toi que j'ai pu me faire la forteresse du traître sur le III, quand tu m'avais dit qu'il était gratos. J'ai surkiffé d'ailleurs.
calishnikov
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 06:52 PM
spawnini
balese alphonse!
negan
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 06:54 PM
nobleswan
T’inquiète
