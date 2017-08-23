profile
Je suis le roi d'Albion !




Enfin les 1350G sur Fable II après des années a galère pour avoir les poupées quasiment introuvable je clos le Chapitre 2 de Fable de belle manière .

Il me reste maintenant le tout aussi compliqué succès des Armes légendaire sur Fable 3
    posted the 08/23/2017 at 05:17 PM by negan
    negan posted the 08/23/2017 at 05:23 PM
    Spawnini http://www.deglingo.com/gif/2017-04/mr-bean-doigt-d-honneur.gif
    calishnikov posted the 08/23/2017 at 05:29 PM
    Je l'ai faid sur le profil d'un pote a 100%.
    2 fois, version Xbox version Windows games.
    spawnini posted the 08/23/2017 at 05:29 PM
    negan Il me reste plus qu'a retrouver Fable 2 à petit prix alors
    negan posted the 08/23/2017 at 05:31 PM
    spawnini

    calishnikov
    spawnini posted the 08/23/2017 at 05:33 PM
    calishnikov Et moi, j'ai fait deux fois Pneuma pour des potes
    kurosama posted the 08/23/2017 at 05:40 PM
    Ca manque n'empêche un bon Fable..il avait son univers et ambiance bien à lui.
    cajp45 posted the 08/23/2017 at 05:41 PM
    Un des très rare jeux que j'ai fait deux fois également.

    kurosama
    J'espère que microsoft mettra 22can sur un fable 4.
    negan posted the 08/23/2017 at 05:44 PM
    cajp45 kurosama Oui sauf que cette après midi j'ai du coucher 15 fois avec un Sam , pour un succès mais a part ça c'est cool
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/23/2017 at 05:45 PM
    voxen posted the 08/23/2017 at 06:00 PM
    Fable 4 bordel, j'en reviens pas. Sur Xbox, fable est là, 360 ? Il est là aussi. Et sur One on l'attend toujours, c'est bon, je pleure
    linkstar posted the 08/23/2017 at 06:21 PM
    Perso j'ai moins aimé le 2 et le 3. Le premier avait une vraie magie et ça manque dans les jeux d'aujourd'hui.
    nobleswan posted the 08/23/2017 at 06:48 PM
    Balaise
    Merci enfaîte c'est grâce a toi que j'ai pu me faire la forteresse du traître sur le III, quand tu m'avais dit qu'il était gratos. J'ai surkiffé d'ailleurs.
    calishnikov posted the 08/23/2017 at 06:52 PM
    spawnini balese alphonse!
    negan posted the 08/23/2017 at 06:54 PM
    nobleswan T’inquiète
