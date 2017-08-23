home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
14
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
furtifdor
,
leblogdeshacka
,
terminator
,
parisesports
,
diablass59
,
hado78
,
rayjin
,
hoverboard
,
saitama75
,
bloodytears
,
lordguyver
,
waltdafak
,
roxloud
,
shiroyashagin
name :
Injustice 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
NetherRealm Studios
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
inferusredrum
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5
visites since opening :
1971
inferusredrum
> blog
Nouveau pack combattant Injustice 2
Hellboy, Black manta et Raiden
tags :
dlc
injustice 2
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/23/2017 at 12:25 PM by
inferusredrum
comments (
4
)
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 12:29 PM
Déjà mise dans les news du site.
victornewman
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 12:49 PM
Black Manta
inferusredrum
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 02:03 PM
hijikatamayora13
Et alors c'est un crime, je suis pas le seul à faire un article alors que Gamekyo le fait aussi, Biomutant y a eu deux news sur la même info + Gamekyo alors excuse moi de pas tout voir.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 08/23/2017 at 02:08 PM
inferusredrum
Direct sur la défensive ,calme je te l'ai dit je t'ai pas agressé,c'est juste que tu a du voir que sa date de ce matin.
peace.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
peace.