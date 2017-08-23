profile
name : Injustice 2
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
inferusredrum
inferusredrum
Nouveau pack combattant Injustice 2


Hellboy, Black manta et Raiden
    tags : dlc injustice 2
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/23/2017 at 12:25 PM by inferusredrum
    comments (4)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/23/2017 at 12:29 PM
    Déjà mise dans les news du site.
    victornewman posted the 08/23/2017 at 12:49 PM
    Black Manta
    inferusredrum posted the 08/23/2017 at 02:03 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Et alors c'est un crime, je suis pas le seul à faire un article alors que Gamekyo le fait aussi, Biomutant y a eu deux news sur la même info + Gamekyo alors excuse moi de pas tout voir.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/23/2017 at 02:08 PM
    inferusredrum Direct sur la défensive ,calme je te l'ai dit je t'ai pas agressé,c'est juste que tu a du voir que sa date de ce matin.

    peace.
