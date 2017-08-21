Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
all
ReCore Definitive Edition : Comparatif Xbox One S/Xbox One X
Xbox One


Voici une Information autour du jeu ReCore Definitive Edition :



Le comparatif se base sur la version tournant sur Xbox One S et l’autre sur Xbox One X. La vidéo peut être visionnée ici :



Pour rappel, le jeu ReCore Definitive Edition sortira le 29 août prochain, et sera gratuit pour ceux ayant le jeu original…

Source : https://skewednet.net/2017/08/21/recore-xbox-one-vs-xbox-one-x-definitive-edition-graphics-comparison/
