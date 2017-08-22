profile
FINAL FANTASY XV Pocket Edition: 5 mins de gameplay
Video de 5 minutes sur le combat VS Aranea

lol c'est triste mais le jeu m'intrigue, ptete que l'histoire pétée passera mieux dans un univers en SD ahah
Allez une annonce Switch

    posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:15 PM by guiguif
    comments (16)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:20 PM
    Finalement, pourquoi pas mais sur Switch pas sur portable
    octobar posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:21 PM
    c'est laid
    administrateur posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:21 PM
    Ça emprunte a ff world of final fantasy ce design... J'ai beaucoup aimé le jeu sur ps4 a moins de 15 euros en démat..je vous souhaite une version switch. leblogdeshacka Shacka j'espere que tu vas bien. Ça fait longtemps
    guiguif posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:22 PM
    octobar bah alors Octobar c'est quoi cet avatar manganiais ?
    kayama posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:23 PM
    narukamisan posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:24 PM
    Idem, sur switch je serais bien tenté, en plus je l'ai aimé sur ps4 malgré les critiques en partie justifié
    mickele posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:24 PM
    Pour un jeu qui galère déjà à tourner enfin qui ne tourne pas en 1080p/60 Fps sur ps4 pro, c'est pour moi le meilleur compromis avec cette DA pour avoir quelque chose de potable visuellement parlent sur smartphone qui ne sera pas que des smartphone haute games
    squall294 posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:29 PM
    Hum pourquoi ne pas avoir fait un tour par tour au lieu d'un jeu d'action sur un tel format ?
    octobar posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:32 PM
    guiguif devine.
    gantzeur posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:33 PM
    ahaha ca fera un jeu de plus sur Switch c'est bien
    plolely posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:40 PM
    Au lieu de porter FFXV sur Switch ou cette version pocket, pourquoi ne pas développer un spin off conçu pour la console. On pourrait par exemple avoir un épisode qui se concentre sur une autre époque de l'univers du jeu, ça pourrait être sympa. Quitte à sortir également une version PS4 aussi.
    kuriringk posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:40 PM
    Comme si la Switch méritait cette horreur

    Autant qu'ils portent la version XBox One
    cajp45 posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:40 PM
    guiguif
    tu ne me reconnais pas? j'ai décidé d'avouer à tout le monde que j'ai deux compte. Et oui, je suis aussi Octobar. ^^
    godson posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:47 PM
    le trailer me faisait une petite envie mais la vidéo de combat m'a douché sévère.

    Et puis on sait le prix du truc ?
    Connaissant SE ils vont peut être avoir une nouvelle entrée comme le jeu smartphone le plus cher XD
    lordkupo posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:47 PM
    C'est horrible...
    rbz posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:48 PM
    plolely on en a eu assez du fameux ffXV universe ...
    Si SE pouvais nous épargnez et avancer ça serait mieux
