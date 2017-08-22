home page
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
FINAL FANTASY XV Pocket Edition: 5 mins de gameplay
Video de 5 minutes sur le combat VS Aranea
lol c'est triste mais le jeu m'intrigue, ptete que l'histoire pétée passera mieux dans un univers en SD ahah
Allez une annonce Switch
posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:15 PM by
guiguif
comments (
16
)
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:20 PM
Finalement, pourquoi pas mais sur Switch pas sur portable
octobar
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:21 PM
c'est laid
administrateur
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:21 PM
Ça emprunte a ff world of final fantasy ce design... J'ai beaucoup aimé le jeu sur ps4 a moins de 15 euros en démat..je vous souhaite une version switch.
leblogdeshacka
Shacka j'espere que tu vas bien. Ça fait longtemps
guiguif
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:22 PM
octobar
bah alors Octobar c'est quoi cet avatar manganiais ?
kayama
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:23 PM
narukamisan
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:24 PM
Idem, sur switch je serais bien tenté, en plus je l'ai aimé sur ps4 malgré les critiques en partie justifié
mickele
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:24 PM
Pour un jeu qui galère déjà à tourner enfin qui ne tourne pas en 1080p/60 Fps sur ps4 pro, c'est pour moi le meilleur compromis avec cette DA pour avoir quelque chose de potable visuellement parlent sur smartphone qui ne sera pas que des smartphone haute games
squall294
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:29 PM
Hum pourquoi ne pas avoir fait un tour par tour au lieu d'un jeu d'action sur un tel format ?
octobar
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:32 PM
guiguif
devine.
gantzeur
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:33 PM
ahaha ca fera un jeu de plus sur Switch c'est bien
plolely
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:40 PM
Au lieu de porter FFXV sur Switch ou cette version pocket, pourquoi ne pas développer un spin off conçu pour la console. On pourrait par exemple avoir un épisode qui se concentre sur une autre époque de l'univers du jeu, ça pourrait être sympa. Quitte à sortir également une version PS4 aussi.
kuriringk
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:40 PM
Comme si la Switch méritait cette horreur
Autant qu'ils portent la version XBox One
cajp45
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:40 PM
guiguif
tu ne me reconnais pas? j'ai décidé d'avouer à tout le monde que j'ai deux compte. Et oui, je suis aussi Octobar. ^^
godson
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:47 PM
le trailer me faisait une petite envie mais la vidéo de combat m'a douché sévère.
Et puis on sait le prix du truc ?
Connaissant SE ils vont peut être avoir une nouvelle entrée comme le jeu smartphone le plus cher XD
lordkupo
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:47 PM
C'est horrible...
rbz
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:48 PM
plolely
on en a eu assez du fameux ffXV universe ...
Si SE pouvais nous épargnez et avancer ça serait mieux
