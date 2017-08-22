Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Pour les amateurs de la SNES, elle arrive


Précommande en approche, jvous préviens a l'avance
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 08/22/2017 at 06:07 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    tab posted the 08/22/2017 at 06:10 PM
    Clair qu'elle fait envie mais console en fin de vie
    gemini posted the 08/22/2017 at 06:16 PM
    Ça + mini SuperNes plus attirante ^^ J'attends la Switch SNES édition lol
    kaa posted the 08/22/2017 at 06:55 PM
    salut,
    Je suis déjà dans les starting block !!!
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:04 PM
    Spéculation en approche + stocks a 50 pour la France
