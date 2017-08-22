home page
10 / 08 / 2016
31
name :
Splatoon 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action
multiplayer :
Jusqu'à 8 en ligne
european release date :
07/21/2017
gat
gat
> blog
Splatoon 2 : c'est quoi ce online de merde !?
Rassurez-moi, je suis pas le seul n'est-ce pas ?
Plein le cul de toutes ces décos sérieusement...
Je traduis : "Succès déverrouillé : vous avez supporté notre online en bois durant 10 heures de jeu."
posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:22 PM by
gat
comments (
14
)
amassous
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:23 PM
Jamais eu
kali
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:25 PM
No soucaï
wadewilson
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:26 PM
Ta Switch capte mal le Wi-Fi ?
e3ologue
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:26 PM
Non t'inquiète, y a plein de joueur qui l'ont eu, moi 3 fois, c'est quand il y a un problème de déconnexion, ou d'instabilité, je ne sais pas pendant combien de temps on est banni, mais apparemment rien de grvae
kaiserx
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:26 PM
Non plus perso. Jamais eu de problème (a part au lancement)
gat
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:27 PM
wadewilson
Bah non je suis à fond...
e3ologue
Ca fait chier car j'ai aucun problème sur ARMS.
octobar
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:28 PM
ça va être beau quand ce sera payant...
kali
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:29 PM
Ce changement d'avatar mdr
thor
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:29 PM
Sale ragequit
rbz
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:30 PM
jamais eu de déco frère
e3ologue
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:30 PM
gat
et encore là sur le 2 ça va, parce que sur le 1, les lags, les instabilités et les déconnexions étaient permanente en ayant une petite connexion (comme c'est mon cas) ou lorsqu'il y avait "trop" de joueurs
wadewilson
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:30 PM
gat
Bizarre j'ai jamais rencontré ce problème pour le moment.
arikado
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:32 PM
gat
j'en ai eu quelques unes en je ne sais combien de centaines de parties, mais jamais assez pour avoir la pénalité qui est de ... 4 minutes ^^ (mon pote en a eu lui, mais sa connexion est en bois)
gat
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:32 PM
rbz
wadewilson
e3ologue
thor
Bon ok...
