Splatoon 2
31
name : Splatoon 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action
multiplayer : Jusqu'à 8 en ligne
european release date : 07/21/2017
gat
113
gat
articles : 1628
visites since opening : 1683828
gat > blog
Splatoon 2 : c'est quoi ce online de merde !?

Rassurez-moi, je suis pas le seul n'est-ce pas ?
Plein le cul de toutes ces décos sérieusement...


Je traduis : "Succès déverrouillé : vous avez supporté notre online en bois durant 10 heures de jeu."
    posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:22 PM by gat
    comments (14)
    amassous posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:23 PM
    Jamais eu
    kali posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:25 PM
    No soucaï
    wadewilson posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:26 PM
    Ta Switch capte mal le Wi-Fi ?
    e3ologue posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:26 PM
    Non t'inquiète, y a plein de joueur qui l'ont eu, moi 3 fois, c'est quand il y a un problème de déconnexion, ou d'instabilité, je ne sais pas pendant combien de temps on est banni, mais apparemment rien de grvae
    kaiserx posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:26 PM
    Non plus perso. Jamais eu de problème (a part au lancement)
    gat posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:27 PM
    wadewilson Bah non je suis à fond...

    e3ologue Ca fait chier car j'ai aucun problème sur ARMS.
    octobar posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:28 PM
    ça va être beau quand ce sera payant...
    kali posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:29 PM
    Ce changement d'avatar mdr
    thor posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:29 PM
    Sale ragequit
    rbz posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:30 PM
    jamais eu de déco frère
    e3ologue posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:30 PM
    gat et encore là sur le 2 ça va, parce que sur le 1, les lags, les instabilités et les déconnexions étaient permanente en ayant une petite connexion (comme c'est mon cas) ou lorsqu'il y avait "trop" de joueurs
    wadewilson posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:30 PM
    gat Bizarre j'ai jamais rencontré ce problème pour le moment.
    arikado posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:32 PM
    gat j'en ai eu quelques unes en je ne sais combien de centaines de parties, mais jamais assez pour avoir la pénalité qui est de ... 4 minutes ^^ (mon pote en a eu lui, mais sa connexion est en bois)
    gat posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:32 PM
    rbz wadewilson e3ologue thor Bon ok...
