Muramasa
profile
shincloud
> blog
C'est furieusement beau :o
Non mais le 4 était déjà sublime, mais la
et c'est une photo in game pas de cinématique.
tags :
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:52 PM by
shincloud
comments (
38
)
rockin
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 03:53 PM
Oui c'est sublime ! Mais c'est aussi chiant que le 4 a jouer , ou il y a du mieux ?
shanks
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 03:54 PM
Y'a certains panoramas proprement monstrueux.
guiguif
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 03:54 PM
rockin
le 1 ou le 3 tu voulais dire, le 4 et le 2 sont parfaits
killia
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 03:54 PM
Je croyais que tu parlais de l'étui du flingue de Chloé
octobar
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 03:55 PM
les oufs
je veux que des jeux avec cette gueule la minimum sur next gen.
sora78
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 03:56 PM
Hate de voir THE LAST OF US PART II
rockin
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 03:56 PM
guiguif
je préfère le 1 et le 2 que le 4 ...
shincloud
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 03:56 PM
rockin
C'est plus rythmé, pour l'instant je le préfère au 4 même si c'est un avis ultra rapide, donc j'en dirait un peu plus, plus tard
cirilla
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 03:57 PM
Oui mais bon, ce "jeu" ne m'intéresse pas vraiment donc je passe
jenicris
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 03:57 PM
Je vais le chercher demain, vivement.
gat
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 03:58 PM
rockin
guiguif
4>2>3>1.
rockin
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 03:58 PM
shincloud
ok tu me diras alors !
sora78
Celui la c'est clair !
shincloud
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 03:58 PM
killia
hurri
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 03:59 PM
Si on le dl sur le psn on peut y jouer dès aujourd'hui ou zob ?
guiguif
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:00 PM
rockin
j'ai pas reussi a finir le 1, il m'a grave saoulé a l'epoque de sa sortie (alors que j'avais retourné la demo au moins 10 fois).
gat
j’hésite, j'me dis qu'un remake du 2 avec les graph du 4 le mettrais surement en premiere place
rockin
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:00 PM
gat
2 > 1 > Golden abyss > 4 > 3
grundbeld
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:02 PM
cirilla
Pourquoi le mot jeu est entre parenthèses ?
gat
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:04 PM
guiguif
Toi t'as pas aimé le passage en jet ski.
rockin
Golden Abyss était marquant surtout au fait qu'il était magnifique pour de la portable. La feature avec les photos était cool mais ça restait grandement dans les lignes du 1.
rockin
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:05 PM
gat
oui et c'est pour ça que je l'ai aimé , car j'aime bien le 1 !
cirilla
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:10 PM
grundbeld
En fait, c'est dû à mon ignorance par rapport au jeu, il ne m'intéresse pas donc je n'ai pas prêté attention au suivi du jeu donc je ne sais pas si c'est un jeu à part entière, un DLC ou autre truc. Je ne sais encore moins si il est dispo only en version digitale ou s'il y a une version boîte.
Ce n'est pas pour dénigrer le projet, c'est ND, donc c'est forcément du gros travail derrière, mais cette aventure ne m'intéresse pas trop.
guiguif
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:16 PM
gat
Ouais entre autre
thor
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:32 PM
Shincloud
stream le, saltimbanque!
shambala93
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:33 PM
Le rythme du 4 était parfait et en total corrélation avec Nathan et sa vie.
rockin
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:34 PM
gat
Après quitte a me faire allumer , je dirais même que je préfère les 2 derniers Tomb Raider à n'importe quel Uncharted. Mais j'aime bien Uncharted.
shincloud
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:36 PM
thor
Tout à l'heure, si tu veux le début du jeu, mais je profite du son 7.1 dans mes oreilles
gat
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:39 PM
rockin
Ca va encore.
J'ai lu un membre descendre BOTW et encencer Crackdown 3 donc bon.^^
shambala93
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:40 PM
gat
diabolo ?
iglooo
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:45 PM
rockin
toi, tu vas avoir des problèmes!
shincloud
oui diffuse le shinounet en sucre. Les énigmes devraient être plus agréables dans ce jeu
shincloud
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:47 PM
iglooo
Je streamerai ce que j'ai déjà fait, j'aime pas trop me gacher la surprise et le son surtout, car je devrait changer de casque du coup
carapuce
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:48 PM
Et avec seulement 1.82Tflops. Imaginez la monstruosité que ça va être sur PS5
iglooo
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:52 PM
shincloud
wazaaabi
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 04:59 PM
On se demande ce que font les autres studio quand tu vois les uncharted sur Ps4 qui sont en plus sans temp de chargement pendant les parties
kayama
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:01 PM
shincloud
tu utilises quel casque audio ?
sonilka
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:09 PM
carapuce
a quand l'evolution en Carabaffe ?
shincloud
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:13 PM
kayama
celui ci :
http://www.materiel.net/casque-micro-pc/steelseries-siberia-800-122621.html
kayama
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:15 PM
shincloud
ok merci
minbox
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:15 PM
Je n'imagine même pas The Last Of Us 2...
grundbeld
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 05:28 PM
cirilla
C'est bien ce que je pensais alors
