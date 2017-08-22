profile
C'est furieusement beau :o
Non mais le 4 était déjà sublime, mais la et c'est une photo in game pas de cinématique.

    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:52 PM by shincloud
    comments (38)
    rockin posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:53 PM
    Oui c'est sublime ! Mais c'est aussi chiant que le 4 a jouer , ou il y a du mieux ?
    shanks posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:54 PM
    Y'a certains panoramas proprement monstrueux.
    guiguif posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:54 PM
    rockin le 1 ou le 3 tu voulais dire, le 4 et le 2 sont parfaits
    killia posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:54 PM
    Je croyais que tu parlais de l'étui du flingue de Chloé
    octobar posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:55 PM
    les oufs je veux que des jeux avec cette gueule la minimum sur next gen.
    sora78 posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:56 PM
    Hate de voir THE LAST OF US PART II
    rockin posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:56 PM
    guiguif je préfère le 1 et le 2 que le 4 ...
    shincloud posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:56 PM
    rockin C'est plus rythmé, pour l'instant je le préfère au 4 même si c'est un avis ultra rapide, donc j'en dirait un peu plus, plus tard
    cirilla posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:57 PM
    Oui mais bon, ce "jeu" ne m'intéresse pas vraiment donc je passe
    jenicris posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:57 PM
    Je vais le chercher demain, vivement.
    gat posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:58 PM
    rockin guiguif 4>2>3>1.
    rockin posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:58 PM
    shincloud ok tu me diras alors !

    sora78 Celui la c'est clair !
    shincloud posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:58 PM
    killia
    hurri posted the 08/22/2017 at 03:59 PM
    Si on le dl sur le psn on peut y jouer dès aujourd'hui ou zob ?
    guiguif posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:00 PM
    rockin j'ai pas reussi a finir le 1, il m'a grave saoulé a l'epoque de sa sortie (alors que j'avais retourné la demo au moins 10 fois).

    gat j’hésite, j'me dis qu'un remake du 2 avec les graph du 4 le mettrais surement en premiere place
    rockin posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:00 PM
    gat 2 > 1 > Golden abyss > 4 > 3
    grundbeld posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:02 PM
    cirilla Pourquoi le mot jeu est entre parenthèses ?
    gat posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:04 PM
    guiguif Toi t'as pas aimé le passage en jet ski.

    rockin Golden Abyss était marquant surtout au fait qu'il était magnifique pour de la portable. La feature avec les photos était cool mais ça restait grandement dans les lignes du 1.
    rockin posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:05 PM
    gat oui et c'est pour ça que je l'ai aimé , car j'aime bien le 1 !
    cirilla posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:10 PM
    grundbeld En fait, c'est dû à mon ignorance par rapport au jeu, il ne m'intéresse pas donc je n'ai pas prêté attention au suivi du jeu donc je ne sais pas si c'est un jeu à part entière, un DLC ou autre truc. Je ne sais encore moins si il est dispo only en version digitale ou s'il y a une version boîte.

    Ce n'est pas pour dénigrer le projet, c'est ND, donc c'est forcément du gros travail derrière, mais cette aventure ne m'intéresse pas trop.
    guiguif posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:16 PM
    gat Ouais entre autre
    thor posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:32 PM
    Shincloud stream le, saltimbanque!
    shambala93 posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:33 PM
    Le rythme du 4 était parfait et en total corrélation avec Nathan et sa vie.
    rockin posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:34 PM
    gat Après quitte a me faire allumer , je dirais même que je préfère les 2 derniers Tomb Raider à n'importe quel Uncharted. Mais j'aime bien Uncharted.
    shincloud posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:36 PM
    thor Tout à l'heure, si tu veux le début du jeu, mais je profite du son 7.1 dans mes oreilles
    gat posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:39 PM
    rockin Ca va encore.

    J'ai lu un membre descendre BOTW et encencer Crackdown 3 donc bon.^^
    shambala93 posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:40 PM
    gat diabolo ?
    iglooo posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:45 PM
    rockin toi, tu vas avoir des problèmes!
    shincloud oui diffuse le shinounet en sucre. Les énigmes devraient être plus agréables dans ce jeu
    shincloud posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:47 PM
    iglooo Je streamerai ce que j'ai déjà fait, j'aime pas trop me gacher la surprise et le son surtout, car je devrait changer de casque du coup
    carapuce posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:48 PM
    Et avec seulement 1.82Tflops. Imaginez la monstruosité que ça va être sur PS5
    iglooo posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:52 PM
    shincloud
    wazaaabi posted the 08/22/2017 at 04:59 PM
    On se demande ce que font les autres studio quand tu vois les uncharted sur Ps4 qui sont en plus sans temp de chargement pendant les parties
    kayama posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:01 PM
    shincloud tu utilises quel casque audio ?
    sonilka posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:09 PM
    carapuce a quand l'evolution en Carabaffe ?
    shincloud posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:13 PM
    kayama celui ci : http://www.materiel.net/casque-micro-pc/steelseries-siberia-800-122621.html
    kayama posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:15 PM
    shincloud ok merci
    minbox posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:15 PM
    Je n'imagine même pas The Last Of Us 2...
    grundbeld posted the 08/22/2017 at 05:28 PM
    cirilla C'est bien ce que je pensais alors
