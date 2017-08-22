fan de vr
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
realitevirtuelle
realitevirtuelle
realitevirtuelle > blog
Fallout 4 VR : pas de DLC au début
BEthesda vient d'annoncer que Fallout 4 VR proposera pas les DLC au début mais qu'ils pourraient débarquer ensuite. Un peu dommage mais bon, tant que le support est bon !
etr - http://www.etr.fr/actualite/5354-fallout-4-vr-contiendra-uniquement-le-jeu-de-base-quot-au-debut-quot.html
    posted the 08/22/2017 at 01:03 PM by realitevirtuelle
    comments (1)
    dinourex posted the 08/22/2017 at 01:06 PM
    Lol, ce qui devrait être une base pour tout les jeux, maintenant faut le préciser qu'un jeu sort sans DLC.
    GG les joueurs.
