Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
magickid
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
echizen
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
lordkupo
,
mambila2001
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
seganintendo
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
corvo
,
flash
,
torotoro59
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
gamekyo
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
bomihazuki
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
spawnini
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
obi2kanobi
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
sephiroth07
,
escobar
,
nsixtyfour
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
yogfei
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
shiningstar
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
link49
articles :
14995
visites since opening :
15501293
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Nintendo Selects : 3 jeux prévus le 13 octobre 2017
3DS
Voici une Information autour de la 3DS :
Nintendo Europe commercialisera le 13 octobre prochain 3 jeux dans la Gamme Nintendo Selects. Les jeux Super Mario 3D Land, Luigi’s Mansion 2 et Kirby : Triple Deluxe seront donc vendu moins cher, aussi bien en boite que sur l’eShop de la console…
Source :
http://nintendoeverything.com/super-mario-3d-land-luigis-mansion-2-and-kirby-triple-deluxe-join-nintendo-selects-lineup-in-europe/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/22/2017 at 11:28 AM by
link49
comments (
9
)
aros
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 11:40 AM
On peut pas dire que leur décision soient irréfléchis à Nintendo
rocan
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 11:41 AM
Je suis persuadé qu'on aura un Luigi's Mansion 3 sur Switch, ma main à couper
xenofamicom
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 11:43 AM
rocan
: J'espère que tu n'y tiens pas à ta main...
rocan
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 11:47 AM
xenofamicom
Un peu quand même
shiningstar
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 11:49 AM
OMG moi qui ne les ai pas encore achetés je suis trop contente, merci de l'info
Link49
et merci Nintendo
Surtout Luigi's Mansion que j'allais acheter d'ici quelques mois, les 2 autres c'était prévu en 2018 je les prendrai avant du coup
link49
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 11:52 AM
shiningstar
De rien.
Personnellement, je les ai déjà, mais si ça peut permettre à d'autres de se les procurer à moindre coût, c'est parfait...
xenofamicom
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 11:57 AM
rocan
: Dans ce cas, ne prend pas des risques en étant persuadé que LM arrivera sur Switch. Vu les décisions qu'ils prennent, tu risques gros.
Sinon, c'est dommage que Nintendo baisse le prix de leurs "vieux" jeux.
La plupart des titres proposés ont plus de 2/3 ans.
Quand on compare avec les offres Sony, y'a pas photo, Nintendo est vraiment le Picsou du jeu vidéo.
gamergunz
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 12:03 PM
ah ben c'est parfait je les ai plus ces jeux et les jeux surtout super mario 3D land est abusif au niveau du prix
du coup je les prendrais moins cher sympa d'y avoir pensé
suikoden
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 12:05 PM
Vai enfin pouvoir me reprendre Luigi's Mansion 2 a un prix correct depuis que je me le suis fais voler
