Luigi's Mansion 2
name : Luigi's Mansion 2
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : Next Level Games
genre : action-aventure
all
Nintendo Selects : 3 jeux prévus le 13 octobre 2017
3DS


Voici une Information autour de la 3DS :



Nintendo Europe commercialisera le 13 octobre prochain 3 jeux dans la Gamme Nintendo Selects. Les jeux Super Mario 3D Land, Luigi’s Mansion 2 et Kirby : Triple Deluxe seront donc vendu moins cher, aussi bien en boite que sur l’eShop de la console…

Source : http://nintendoeverything.com/super-mario-3d-land-luigis-mansion-2-and-kirby-triple-deluxe-join-nintendo-selects-lineup-in-europe/
    posted the 08/22/2017 at 11:28 AM by link49
    comments (9)
    aros posted the 08/22/2017 at 11:40 AM
    On peut pas dire que leur décision soient irréfléchis à Nintendo
    rocan posted the 08/22/2017 at 11:41 AM
    Je suis persuadé qu'on aura un Luigi's Mansion 3 sur Switch, ma main à couper
    xenofamicom posted the 08/22/2017 at 11:43 AM
    rocan : J'espère que tu n'y tiens pas à ta main...
    rocan posted the 08/22/2017 at 11:47 AM
    xenofamicom Un peu quand même
    shiningstar posted the 08/22/2017 at 11:49 AM
    OMG moi qui ne les ai pas encore achetés je suis trop contente, merci de l'info Link49 et merci Nintendo

    Surtout Luigi's Mansion que j'allais acheter d'ici quelques mois, les 2 autres c'était prévu en 2018 je les prendrai avant du coup
    link49 posted the 08/22/2017 at 11:52 AM
    shiningstar De rien.

    Personnellement, je les ai déjà, mais si ça peut permettre à d'autres de se les procurer à moindre coût, c'est parfait...
    xenofamicom posted the 08/22/2017 at 11:57 AM
    rocan : Dans ce cas, ne prend pas des risques en étant persuadé que LM arrivera sur Switch. Vu les décisions qu'ils prennent, tu risques gros.


    Sinon, c'est dommage que Nintendo baisse le prix de leurs "vieux" jeux.
    La plupart des titres proposés ont plus de 2/3 ans.

    Quand on compare avec les offres Sony, y'a pas photo, Nintendo est vraiment le Picsou du jeu vidéo.
    gamergunz posted the 08/22/2017 at 12:03 PM
    ah ben c'est parfait je les ai plus ces jeux et les jeux surtout super mario 3D land est abusif au niveau du prix
    du coup je les prendrais moins cher sympa d'y avoir pensé
    suikoden posted the 08/22/2017 at 12:05 PM
    Vai enfin pouvoir me reprendre Luigi's Mansion 2 a un prix correct depuis que je me le suis fais voler
