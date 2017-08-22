profile
Dragon Ball FighterZ
29
Likes
Likers
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nady
16
Likes
Likers
nady
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 26
visites since opening : 31089
nady > blog
Lien pour la bêta de DB FighterZ

Screen character de la démo de la Gamescom

Allez, hop hop hop !

https://beta.software.eu.playstation.com/en-gb/dbfz
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/22/2017 at 10:02 AM by nady
    comments (6)
    shincloud posted the 08/22/2017 at 10:02 AM
    il est ou ton lien? XD
    nady posted the 08/22/2017 at 10:03 AM
    Shincloud Encore un petit fail
    wadewilson posted the 08/22/2017 at 10:05 AM
    nady Thx
    shincloud posted the 08/22/2017 at 10:07 AM
    nady Merci même si Megaman à été plus rapide
    milo42 posted the 08/22/2017 at 10:09 AM
    Merci
    shin82 posted the 08/22/2017 at 10:09 AM
    Y a pas pour One svp ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre