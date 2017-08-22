home page
nady
name :
Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
nady
nady
blog
Lien pour la bêta de DB FighterZ
Screen character de la démo de la Gamescom
Allez, hop hop hop !
https://beta.software.eu.playstation.com/en-gb/dbfz
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/22/2017 at 10:02 AM by
nady
comments (
6
)
shincloud
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 10:02 AM
il est ou ton lien? XD
nady
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 10:03 AM
Shincloud
Encore un petit fail
wadewilson
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 10:05 AM
nady
Thx
shincloud
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 10:07 AM
nady
Merci même si
Megaman
à été plus rapide
milo42
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 10:09 AM
Merci
shin82
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 10:09 AM
Y a pas pour One svp ?
