profile
Shenmue III
PlayStation 4
N.C
Ys NET
action-aventure
non
PC
goldmen33
838
1095855
goldmen33
> blog
Shenmue 3 : "une nouvelle techno pour animer les visages!!"
4
posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:29 AM by
goldmen33
negan
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 08:32 AM
sussudio
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 08:33 AM
Ces visages mais qu'elle horreur
sonilka
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 08:33 AM
Animer avec un seul N
goldmen33
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 08:35 AM
sonilka
merci Robert j'me suis pas relu!
nobleswan
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 08:40 AM
rbz
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 08:41 AM
le visuel date d'il y'a un an sinon, c'est évident que ça va être amélio.
iglooo
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 08:43 AM
minbox
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 08:43 AM
rbz
laisse les croire ce qu'ils veulent et après il y aura les éternels retournements de veste...
kalas28
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 08:47 AM
minbox
tout le monde sait que ça va être améliorer puisque le trailer ne propose rien en anime faciale juste l'on a le droit d'en rire non?
décoincez vous sérieux .....
lastboss
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 08:49 AM
Je suis pas contre un retour graphique de 15 ans dans le passé
Pour le côté rétro lol
shao
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 08:55 AM
shindo
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 08:56 AM
Lul
wadewilson
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 09:41 AM
Pour les animations faciale il faudra acheter la X
birmou
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 09:54 AM
kalas28
décoincez vous sérieux .....
NON
l'heure est grave !
Rire de Crackdown 3 ? ok
Mais rire d'une "exclue" PS ? ET PUIS QUOI ENCORE ???? DIT QUE C'EST AUSSI SUR PC PENDANT QUE T'Y ES !!!!
hyoga57
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 09:59 AM
kenpokan
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 10:00 AM
birmou
C'est vraiment comme ça en plus.
ryohazuki
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 10:02 AM
Le pire c'est que celle de Crackdown sont pire voir inexistante vu qu'il embauche des acteurs pour leurs trailers
milo42
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 10:10 AM
