Shenmue III
name : Shenmue III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Ys NET
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PC
goldmen33
goldmen33
goldmen33 > blog
Shenmue 3 : "une nouvelle techno pour animer les visages!!"


    posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:29 AM by goldmen33
    comments (18)
    negan posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:32 AM
    sussudio posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:33 AM
    Ces visages mais qu'elle horreur
    sonilka posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:33 AM
    Animer avec un seul N
    goldmen33 posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:35 AM
    sonilka merci Robert j'me suis pas relu!
    nobleswan posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:40 AM
    rbz posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:41 AM
    le visuel date d'il y'a un an sinon, c'est évident que ça va être amélio.
    iglooo posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:43 AM
    minbox posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:43 AM
    rbz laisse les croire ce qu'ils veulent et après il y aura les éternels retournements de veste...
    kalas28 posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:47 AM
    minbox tout le monde sait que ça va être améliorer puisque le trailer ne propose rien en anime faciale juste l'on a le droit d'en rire non?

    décoincez vous sérieux .....
    lastboss posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:49 AM
    Je suis pas contre un retour graphique de 15 ans dans le passé
    Pour le côté rétro lol
    shao posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:55 AM
    shindo posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:56 AM
    Lul
    wadewilson posted the 08/22/2017 at 09:41 AM
    Pour les animations faciale il faudra acheter la X
    birmou posted the 08/22/2017 at 09:54 AM
    kalas28 décoincez vous sérieux .....

    NON l'heure est grave !
    Rire de Crackdown 3 ? ok
    Mais rire d'une "exclue" PS ? ET PUIS QUOI ENCORE ???? DIT QUE C'EST AUSSI SUR PC PENDANT QUE T'Y ES !!!!
    hyoga57 posted the 08/22/2017 at 09:59 AM
    kenpokan posted the 08/22/2017 at 10:00 AM
    birmou C'est vraiment comme ça en plus.
    ryohazuki posted the 08/22/2017 at 10:02 AM
    Le pire c'est que celle de Crackdown sont pire voir inexistante vu qu'il embauche des acteurs pour leurs trailers
    milo42 posted the 08/22/2017 at 10:10 AM
