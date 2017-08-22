profile
Marvel VS Capcom (2017)
name : Marvel VS Capcom (2017)
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - Xbox One
2 nouveaux persos leakés pour Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite


Bonjour,

Et voilà 2 nouveaux personnages qui viennent d'être divulgués :





Attendons la fin de la semaine pour plus de concret !
    posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:11 AM by fandenutella
    comments (7)
    icebergbrulant posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:14 AM
    Des persos qui ont de... la gueule !
    mercure7 posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:16 AM
    Le vieux troll ... Comme quoi le dernier ban, ça t'a pas suffi
    octobar posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:16 AM
    moui..
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:38 AM
    icebergbrulant Merci de nous faire remarquer que le nouveau mvc est au niveau d'un kickstarter
    icebergbrulant posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:40 AM
    hijikatamayora13 Je t'en prie
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:48 AM
    fandenutella Plus flou c'est possible ?
    midnight0079 posted the 08/22/2017 at 08:00 AM
    Mmmmm tres bon chara design
