genzzo
,
eldren
,
diablass59
,
linuxclan
,
lordguyver
,
spawnini
,
e3payne
,
escobar
,
roxloud
,
redmi31
,
minx
,
sephiroth07
escobar
,
fullbuster
,
strifedcloud
,
asakim
,
lucrate
,
gunotak
,
eduardos
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
minx
,
fortep
,
tvirus
,
kurosama
,
terminator
,
shiroyashagin
,
nekonoctis
,
neckbreaker71
,
milo42
,
gat
,
raph64
2 nouveaux persos leakés pour Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite
Bonjour,
Et voilà 2 nouveaux personnages qui viennent d'être divulgués :
Attendons la fin de la semaine pour plus de concret !
posted the 08/22/2017 at 07:11 AM by fandenutella
fandenutella
comments (
7
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:14 AM
Des persos qui ont de... la gueule !
mercure7
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:16 AM
Le vieux troll ... Comme quoi le dernier ban, ça t'a pas suffi
octobar
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:16 AM
moui..
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:38 AM
icebergbrulant
Merci de nous faire remarquer que le nouveau mvc est au niveau d'un kickstarter
icebergbrulant
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:40 AM
hijikatamayora13
Je t'en prie
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 07:48 AM
fandenutella
Plus flou c'est possible ?
midnight0079
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 08:00 AM
Mmmmm tres bon chara design
