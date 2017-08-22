home page
Insomnie donc OST!
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/22/2017 at 12:01 AM by
negan
comments (
4
)
gat
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 12:05 AM
Ce jeu me fout une de ces nostalgies... J'ai dû looker la VHS de Player One plusieurs dizaines de fois avant d'avoir la console.
negan
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 12:06 AM
gat
VHS quoi rien que le blase te faire revenir a l'epoque de notre belle famille sur M6
minbox
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 12:28 AM
Bordel que de souvenirs
gat
posted
the 08/22/2017 at 01:01 AM
negan
Et Continent à la ZUP.
