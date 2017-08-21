profile
Détails techniques complets de la Xbox one X
C'était pendant la conférence Hotchips 2017













http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1421924
    posted the 08/21/2017 at 06:50 PM by goldmen33
    comments (9)
    ryohazuki posted the 08/21/2017 at 06:51 PM
    Tu comprends rien je parie Jacquo
    mikaou posted the 08/21/2017 at 06:52 PM
    Oh bin merde c'est marqué "True 4K" !
    goldmen33 posted the 08/21/2017 at 06:53 PM
    ryohazuki chuut
    mrpixel posted the 08/21/2017 at 06:53 PM
    Y'a du neuf dans tout ça ou pas ? je suis pas trop à la pointe sur ça pour en juger.
    gat posted the 08/21/2017 at 06:53 PM
    Des chiffres et des lettres.
    negan posted the 08/21/2017 at 06:56 PM
    Je comprend rien j'attendrais que de gens compétent et pas des sois disant mec calé qui appartiennent au camp Sony test la console.
    hashtag posted the 08/21/2017 at 06:57 PM
    Une petite traduction Kayama ?
    nyseko posted the 08/21/2017 at 06:57 PM
    N'empêche que les chiffres sont plus gros.
    ryohazuki posted the 08/21/2017 at 07:03 PM
    negan j'invoque Kayama pour t'expliquer
