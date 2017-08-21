Bloguel2No
Destiny 2
6
name : Destiny 2
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Bungie
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
infel2no
infel2no
infel2no > blog
Destiny 2: trailer de lancement
Bordel, mon corps entier est ready. vive bungie!

    posted the 08/21/2017 at 06:25 PM by infel2no
    comments (3)
    bigboy3 posted the 08/21/2017 at 06:32 PM
    vivement le 6 septembre a 0H00 !!!!!!!
    karbon posted the 08/21/2017 at 06:41 PM
    Ghaul va vite avoir une demie molle
    blast2borg posted the 08/21/2017 at 06:47 PM
    Ces enfoirés de Cabals ont detruits ma cité. Il me tarde d'aller venger mes frères.
