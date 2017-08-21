home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Bloguel2No
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablass59
,
trungz
,
ykarin
,
mickurt
,
infel2no
,
aiolia081
name :
Destiny 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
Bungie
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
22
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
e3payne
,
dragonxblades
,
voxen
,
lefumier
,
cuthbert
,
aiolia081
,
genos
,
ritalix
,
heracles
,
escobar
,
dedrial
,
battossai
,
binou87
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
diablass59
,
kurosama
,
hashtag
,
shiroyashagin
infel2no
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
327
visites since opening :
240169
infel2no
> blog
Destiny 2: trailer de lancement
Bordel, mon corps entier est ready. vive bungie!
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/21/2017 at 06:25 PM by
infel2no
comments (
3
)
bigboy3
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 06:32 PM
vivement le 6 septembre a 0H00 !!!!!!!
karbon
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 06:41 PM
Ghaul va vite avoir une demie molle
blast2borg
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 06:47 PM
Ces enfoirés de Cabals ont detruits ma cité. Il me tarde d'aller venger mes frères.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo