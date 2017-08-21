profile
Jeux Vidéo
228
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
onypsis
12
Likes
Likers
onypsis
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 52
visites since opening : 48762
onypsis > blog
RUINER : trailer et date de sortie


Le 26 septembre sur PC, PS4 et One.
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/21/2017 at 03:49 PM by onypsis
    comments (5)
    justx posted the 08/21/2017 at 03:59 PM
    Baaaaaaaah lourd devolver digital !!
    doflamingod posted the 08/21/2017 at 04:11 PM
    Ce beat !!! Cette ambiance Killer 7 + cyberpunk + tech noir !!!
    maxleresistant posted the 08/21/2017 at 04:20 PM
    Me faut ce jeu. Absolument.
    kadaj68800 posted the 08/21/2017 at 04:26 PM
    Aux cotés de Khoven et DJ Alina, on retrouve également Susumu Hirasawa (Berserk, Millenium Actress, Paranoia Agent, Paprika) est à la bande-son, et la dernière fois qu'il avait composé pour un jeu, c'était pour Berserk sur Dreamcast/PS2
    youtube06 posted the 08/21/2017 at 04:40 PM
    Pour ceux qui seraient intéresses il y aura une version boîte chez SpecialReserveGames
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre