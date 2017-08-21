home page
profile
articles : 1240
1240
visites since opening : 1160872
1160872
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Bande Annonce] Le Punisher s'offre teaser en FR
Petit trailer FR de
Punisher
en attendant la date de sortie. Je crois que c'est pour cette année
En attendant, je vais finir
The Defenders
que je trouve pas mal
posted the 08/21/2017 at 03:07 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
shindo
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 03:12 PM
Punisher > Spawn
octobar
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 03:23 PM
Spawn c'est surfait, Punisher c'est plus subtile.
cort
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 03:25 PM
C'est le teaser a la fin du générique du dernier épisode(très décevant) de The Defenders.
