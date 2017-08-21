profile
leblogdeshacka
296
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1240
visites since opening : 1160872
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Bande Annonce] Le Punisher s'offre teaser en FR
Petit trailer FR de Punisher en attendant la date de sortie. Je crois que c'est pour cette année




En attendant, je vais finir The Defenders que je trouve pas mal
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/21/2017 at 03:07 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    shindo posted the 08/21/2017 at 03:12 PM
    Punisher > Spawn
    octobar posted the 08/21/2017 at 03:23 PM
    Spawn c'est surfait, Punisher c'est plus subtile.
    cort posted the 08/21/2017 at 03:25 PM
    C'est le teaser a la fin du générique du dernier épisode(très décevant) de The Defenders.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre