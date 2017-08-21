profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[PS4] Hidden Dragon: Nouveau trailer
Nouveau trailer d'Hidden Dragon: Legend du studio chinois Oasis Games.
Le jeu est prevu pour le 19 septembre et devrait sortir sur PC plus tard.

    posted the 08/21/2017 at 12:28 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    justx posted the 08/21/2017 at 12:31 PM
    le perso est super stylé mais je me demande si les enemies auront du repondant. parce que la il tabasse le perso
    ramses posted the 08/21/2017 at 01:44 PM
    les chinois font des jeux sur console? ca a l'air tres interessant meme si visuellement pas au top mais j'aime le style de gameplay et la DA
