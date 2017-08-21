profile
Final Fantasy XV
147
Likes
Likers
name : Final Fantasy XV
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 11/29/2016
other versions : Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nady
15
Likes
Likers
nady
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 24
visites since opening : 29819
nady > blog
Le GOTY 2016 de Square Enix est de retour sur PC


Prêt à repartir chasser des flageolets et terrasser des grenouilles pendant que l'Empire pète tout
le continent en hors champ ?
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/21/2017 at 10:23 AM by nady
    comments (10)
    megaman posted the 08/21/2017 at 10:27 AM
    En même temps, qui en doutait?
    loonis posted the 08/21/2017 at 10:27 AM
    C'est ca leur GRANDE ANNONCE?! Suuuuuper.
    fandenutella posted the 08/21/2017 at 10:28 AM
    Bon courage aux joueurs PC.
    mikazaki posted the 08/21/2017 at 10:28 AM
    Jolie update même si j'ai trouvé e jeux degeux
    racsnk posted the 08/21/2017 at 10:28 AM
    Mon dieu le mode première personne.
    sonilka posted the 08/21/2017 at 10:30 AM
    J'avais complètement zappé la version PC.
    hyoga57 posted the 08/21/2017 at 10:30 AM
    Cool, les joueurs PC vont enfin découvrir ce jeu médiocre. :3
    octobar posted the 08/21/2017 at 10:31 AM
    si il y avait eu que les graphismes à corriger j'aurais pas dit non... : / bien que ce soit un jeu d'otaks.
    guiguif posted the 08/21/2017 at 10:33 AM
    octobar ya quoi d'otaks dans ce jeu ?
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/21/2017 at 10:33 AM
    Avec toutes ses appelations techniques les joueurs PC vont craquer.

    Supérior qu'on te dit bordel
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre