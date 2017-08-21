home page
profile
name :
Final Fantasy XV
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
11/29/2016
other versions :
Xbox One
add a press review
profile
nady
articles :
24
visites since opening :
29819
nady
> blog
Le GOTY 2016 de Square Enix est de retour sur PC
Prêt à repartir chasser des flageolets et terrasser des grenouilles pendant que l'Empire pète tout
le continent en hors champ ?
posted the 08/21/2017 at 10:23 AM by
nady
megaman
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 10:27 AM
En même temps, qui en doutait?
loonis
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 10:27 AM
C'est ca leur GRANDE ANNONCE?! Suuuuuper.
fandenutella
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 10:28 AM
Bon courage aux joueurs PC.
mikazaki
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 10:28 AM
Jolie update même si j'ai trouvé e jeux degeux
racsnk
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 10:28 AM
Mon dieu le mode première personne.
sonilka
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 10:30 AM
J'avais complètement zappé la version PC.
hyoga57
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 10:30 AM
Cool, les joueurs PC vont enfin découvrir ce jeu médiocre. :3
octobar
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 10:31 AM
si il y avait eu que les graphismes à corriger j'aurais pas dit non... : / bien que ce soit un jeu d'otaks.
guiguif
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 10:33 AM
octobar
ya quoi d'otaks dans ce jeu ?
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 08/21/2017 at 10:33 AM
Avec toutes ses appelations techniques les joueurs PC vont craquer.
Supérior qu'on te dit bordel
