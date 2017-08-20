home page
Le nom de code "hollywood" serait un DLC d'Halo Wars 2
C'est en tout cas se qu'il en ressort ici:
http://m.neogaf.com/showpost.php?p=246527162&postcount=398
https://mobile.twitter.com/MrZweistein/status/899226654916182016
On sera vite fixé ce soir. ^^
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/20/2017 at 01:58 PM by
jenicris
comments (
10
)
racsnk
posted
the 08/20/2017 at 01:59 PM
Si c'est vrai...
barberousse
posted
the 08/20/2017 at 02:01 PM
Y en a vraiment qui s'attendent à une annonce de poids ?
aiolia081
posted
the 08/20/2017 at 02:03 PM
C'est bien possible. Une extension Solo sans doute
calishnikov
posted
the 08/20/2017 at 02:07 PM
J'avais crus comprendre que le dernier DLC de Hw2 était déjà sorti ou aller sortir sous peut?
ryohazuki
posted
the 08/20/2017 at 02:11 PM
Je vous l'avais dit qu'on aller se marrer
tsubasa23
posted
the 08/20/2017 at 02:16 PM
hahahahahahhhahahahahhahahahhhahhahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahhahahaahhhahahahahhhahahahahahahhahah ouf ahhahahahhahahahahahhahahhahahahahahhahahahahahhahhahaha
nobleswan
posted
the 08/20/2017 at 02:16 PM
Un DLC à 70 € alors que le dernier est deja annoncé ?
ramses
posted
the 08/20/2017 at 02:17 PM
trop marrant quand meme avec des articles a 2 balles qu'on a vu ici...d'ou l'interet de rechercher au lieu de se baser sur des pubs des vendeurs en ligne
mrpixel
posted
the 08/20/2017 at 02:24 PM
69.99 difficiledy croire même si on sait que tant que un produit n'est pas dévoilé les sites mettent toujours des prix tres hauts pour éviter de se faire enfler, car si lors du reveal du prix de quel que soit le produit le site en question est forcé de laisser le produit au prix affiché à ceux qui l'ont preco meme si c'est 100€ plus cher officiellement. Bref si c'est ca en tout cas
on aura tout vu des noms de code pour des DLC. DLC de Halo W 2 en plus
kirianu
posted
the 08/20/2017 at 02:32 PM
Il me semble que le DLC a déjà été annoncé à l'E3, alors pourquoi lui donner un nom de code et le mettre au prix d'un AAA sur un site de vente?
