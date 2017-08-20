home page
name :
Battlefield 1
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
DICE
DICE
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
Jusqu'à 64 en ligne
european release date :
10/21/2016
10/21/2016
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
articles :
31
visites since opening :
17317
snowbell
> blog
BATTLEFIELD 1 brusilov Keep
bonjour je poste ici mon dernier montage en mode spectateur sur battlefield 1 CTE.
Battlefield 1 : le DLC "In the Name of the Tsar"
carte brusilov keep
cinematic movie
bon visionnage
cinematic movie
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/20/2017 at 07:52 AM by
snowbell
comments (
2
)
paya34
posted
the 08/20/2017 at 09:22 AM
petite précision : le 21 août sort la mise à jour avec la nouvelle carte !
snowbell
posted
the 08/20/2017 at 09:36 AM
paya34
la quelle ?
