fab49
deep down ps4 tjs en vie ?
Est ce que Deep Down est tjs prévu sur PS4 ? A t on une date de sortie ? Où j'oublie ce jeu ?
posted the 08/19/2017 at 09:49 PM by fab49
fab49
comments (
9
)
barberousse
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 09:52 PM
Oublies.
goldmen33
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 09:53 PM
mars 2018
ramses
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 09:54 PM
on a rien vu depuis la 1ere presentation donc, je ne retiendrais pas mon souffle
whiteweedow25
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 09:56 PM
Ca a pris un coup de vieux depuis le temps , qu'ils fasse un nouveau Dragon's Dogma plutôt
minbox
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 10:01 PM
J'espère que le projet existe toujours, il y a un potentiel de malade.
axlrose
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 10:06 PM
On va le revoir en mode Kickstarter à une conférence chez Sony, vu comment c'est des chiens
dokou
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 10:24 PM
aiolia081
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 10:25 PM
Shanks
a pu le voir pendant ses vacances
kurosu
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 10:41 PM
Il va faire comme pour Last Gardian, il est prévu pour réapparaître pour la ps5
