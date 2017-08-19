profile
fab49
18
Likes
Likers
fab49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 221
visites since opening : 224631
fab49 > blog
all
deep down ps4 tjs en vie ?
Est ce que Deep Down est tjs prévu sur PS4 ? A t on une date de sortie ? Où j'oublie ce jeu ?
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/19/2017 at 09:49 PM by fab49
    comments (9)
    barberousse posted the 08/19/2017 at 09:52 PM
    Oublies.
    goldmen33 posted the 08/19/2017 at 09:53 PM
    mars 2018
    ramses posted the 08/19/2017 at 09:54 PM
    on a rien vu depuis la 1ere presentation donc, je ne retiendrais pas mon souffle
    whiteweedow25 posted the 08/19/2017 at 09:56 PM
    Ca a pris un coup de vieux depuis le temps , qu'ils fasse un nouveau Dragon's Dogma plutôt
    minbox posted the 08/19/2017 at 10:01 PM
    J'espère que le projet existe toujours, il y a un potentiel de malade.
    axlrose posted the 08/19/2017 at 10:06 PM
    On va le revoir en mode Kickstarter à une conférence chez Sony, vu comment c'est des chiens
    dokou posted the 08/19/2017 at 10:24 PM
    aiolia081 posted the 08/19/2017 at 10:25 PM
    Shanks a pu le voir pendant ses vacances
    kurosu posted the 08/19/2017 at 10:41 PM
    Il va faire comme pour Last Gardian, il est prévu pour réapparaître pour la ps5
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre