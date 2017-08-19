home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
images and videos gallery
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy Ps4 Pro : En attendant sa sortie
Uncharted
Voici tout d’abord des images du jeu Uncharted : The Lost Legacy :
Elles sont issues de la version ps4 Pro. Voici enfin une vidéo,
qui peut contenir des spoilers
:
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 23 août prochain…
Source :
http://www.allgamesdelta.net/2017/08/uncharted-lost-legacy-launch-trailer.html
posted the 08/19/2017 at 06:59 AM by link49
link49
comments (8)
8
)
gat
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 07:12 AM
link49
Tu devrais mettre "spoils" dans le titre.^^
waurius59
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 07:12 AM
Je me demande quel écran prendre pour la ps4 pro et surtout pour les next gen ?
link49
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 07:14 AM
gat
Les images ne spoilent pas je pense. Pour la vidéo, je l'ai précisé, bien que j'avoues que je ne l'ai pas regardé...
spawnini
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 07:27 AM
link49
c'est nouveau maintenant tu rajoutes les vidéos dans tes articles?
link49
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 07:33 AM
spawnini
Ca fait un moment. Et après, je les remplace par des simples liens, pour le pas alourdir la page...
revans
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 07:45 AM
waurius59
oled 4K
Sinon ce jeu ne me donne pas tellement envie, j'ai adorer le 4 mais la les 2 perso je les ai jamais aimer donc je sais pas trop si je le prendrais un jour
blur0d
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 07:46 AM
Je sens que je vais passer beaucoup de temps à mater les fesses de Chloe !
link49
posted
the 08/19/2017 at 07:47 AM
blur0d
Ah bah bravo...
