Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
26
Likes
Likers
name : Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
link49
321
Likes
Likers
link49
all
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy Ps4 Pro : En attendant sa sortie
Uncharted


Voici tout d’abord des images du jeu Uncharted : The Lost Legacy :











Elles sont issues de la version ps4 Pro. Voici enfin une vidéo, qui peut contenir des spoilers :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 23 août prochain…

Source : http://www.allgamesdelta.net/2017/08/uncharted-lost-legacy-launch-trailer.html
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/19/2017 at 06:59 AM by link49
    comments (8)
    gat posted the 08/19/2017 at 07:12 AM
    link49 Tu devrais mettre "spoils" dans le titre.^^
    waurius59 posted the 08/19/2017 at 07:12 AM
    Je me demande quel écran prendre pour la ps4 pro et surtout pour les next gen ?
    link49 posted the 08/19/2017 at 07:14 AM
    gat Les images ne spoilent pas je pense. Pour la vidéo, je l'ai précisé, bien que j'avoues que je ne l'ai pas regardé...
    spawnini posted the 08/19/2017 at 07:27 AM
    link49 c'est nouveau maintenant tu rajoutes les vidéos dans tes articles?
    link49 posted the 08/19/2017 at 07:33 AM
    spawnini Ca fait un moment. Et après, je les remplace par des simples liens, pour le pas alourdir la page...
    revans posted the 08/19/2017 at 07:45 AM
    waurius59 oled 4K
    Sinon ce jeu ne me donne pas tellement envie, j'ai adorer le 4 mais la les 2 perso je les ai jamais aimer donc je sais pas trop si je le prendrais un jour
    blur0d posted the 08/19/2017 at 07:46 AM
    Je sens que je vais passer beaucoup de temps à mater les fesses de Chloe !
    link49 posted the 08/19/2017 at 07:47 AM
    blur0d Ah bah bravo...
