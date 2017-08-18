profile
Marvel VS Capcom (2017)
name : Marvel VS Capcom (2017)
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
foxstep
foxstep
Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite: Du Gameplay dans les nouveaux stages


Foxstep
    posted the 08/18/2017 at 08:56 PM by foxstep
    comments (9)
    giusnake posted the 08/18/2017 at 09:00 PM
    Si il n’y avait pas eu DBFZ entre temps.. j’aurais dis oui.

    Mais là non
    gat posted the 08/18/2017 at 09:02 PM
    giusnake Ils sortent pas au même moment donc ça va.
    giusnake posted the 08/18/2017 at 09:07 PM
    gat Je sais.. ça n’empêche pas la déception
    foxstep posted the 08/18/2017 at 09:08 PM
    giusnake C'est quoi que t'aime pas dans le jeu?
    giusnake posted the 08/18/2017 at 09:09 PM
    foxstep Je le trouve mou du genoux, et pas assez impressionnant.
    foxstep posted the 08/18/2017 at 09:12 PM
    giusnake J'était comme toi... avant d'essayer la démo, que j'ai trouvé super fun et qui m'avait assez surpris (dans le bon sens)
    kuroni posted the 08/18/2017 at 09:13 PM
    Ca à l air d être un bon jeu.
    Mais perso, les jeux de combats, c est en 2D ou cell shading à la GG ou rien du tout.
    foxstep posted the 08/18/2017 at 09:17 PM
    kuroni Perso je préfère les jeux 3D de base, mais le seul qui existe à était foiré, donc.

    #priepourunnouveauvf
    kuroni posted the 08/18/2017 at 09:28 PM
    foxstep Lequel a été foiré ?
