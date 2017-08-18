home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
foxstep
Enter The Fox
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
leonr4
,
eldren
,
diablass59
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
hado78
name :
Marvel VS Capcom (2017)
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
combat
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
80
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
escobar
,
dx93
,
alexandra
,
glados
,
eldren
,
grozourson
,
battossai
,
fullbuster
,
klepapangue
,
ootaniisensei
,
minx
,
valien
,
khalas
,
darksephiroth
,
krjc
,
akd
,
badaboumisback
,
trungz
,
amassous
,
drakeramore
,
tvirus
,
lndscorpion
,
sephiroth07
,
aiolia081
,
smokeur
,
momotaros
,
binou87
,
milo42
,
asus
,
chester
,
chatbleu
,
darkyx
,
supatony
,
gaymer40
,
badaboumisbackagain
,
goldmen33
,
kyogamer
,
arngrim
,
ninja17
,
lightning
,
odv78
,
onirinku
,
hyoga57
,
svr
,
airman
,
bigboss18
,
badaboum
,
jojoplay4
,
t800
,
gantzeur
,
asakim
,
spawnini
,
diablass59
,
slyder
,
geugeuz
,
sensei
,
yosp
,
docteurdeggman
,
minbox
,
olimar59
,
hashtag
,
ichigoo
,
sakonoko
,
lordguyver
,
terminator
,
kenpokan
,
kurosama
,
hado78
,
ravyxxs
,
gat
,
sebastian
,
strifedcloud
,
shiroyashagin
,
neckbreaker71
,
choupiloutre
,
shindo
,
bomihazuki
,
roxloud
,
nekonoctis
,
raph64
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1378
visites since opening :
1415064
foxstep
> blog
Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite: Du Gameplay dans les nouveaux stages
Foxstep
tags :
video
gameplay
new stages
mvci
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/18/2017 at 08:56 PM by
foxstep
comments (
9
)
giusnake
posted
the 08/18/2017 at 09:00 PM
Si il n’y avait pas eu DBFZ entre temps.. j’aurais dis oui.
Mais là non
gat
posted
the 08/18/2017 at 09:02 PM
giusnake
Ils sortent pas au même moment donc ça va.
giusnake
posted
the 08/18/2017 at 09:07 PM
gat
Je sais.. ça n’empêche pas la déception
foxstep
posted
the 08/18/2017 at 09:08 PM
giusnake
C'est quoi que t'aime pas dans le jeu?
giusnake
posted
the 08/18/2017 at 09:09 PM
foxstep
Je le trouve mou du genoux, et pas assez impressionnant.
foxstep
posted
the 08/18/2017 at 09:12 PM
giusnake
J'était comme toi... avant d'essayer la démo, que j'ai trouvé super fun et qui m'avait assez surpris (dans le bon sens)
kuroni
posted
the 08/18/2017 at 09:13 PM
Ca à l air d être un bon jeu.
Mais perso, les jeux de combats, c est en 2D ou cell shading à la GG ou rien du tout.
foxstep
posted
the 08/18/2017 at 09:17 PM
kuroni
Perso je préfère les jeux 3D de base, mais le seul qui existe à était foiré, donc.
#priepourunnouveauvf
kuroni
posted
the 08/18/2017 at 09:28 PM
foxstep
Lequel a été foiré ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Mais là non
Mais perso, les jeux de combats, c est en 2D ou cell shading à la GG ou rien du tout.
#priepourunnouveauvf