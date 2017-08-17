home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rbz
,
roxloud
,
lion93
name :
Little Witch Academia
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
9
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
gunotak
,
shiranui
,
lordguyver
,
killia
,
nekonoctis
,
tvirus
,
chaosad
,
milk
,
raph64
lion93
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
58
visites since opening :
48296
lion93
> blog
Little Witch Academia : pas de physique au USA
On vient d'apprendre que Little Witch Academia n'aura pas sa boîte de jeu au USA et peut-être en Europe qui n'a pas été encore confirmé. Du coup, le jeu pourrait être qu'en digital..
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/17/2017 at 10:18 PM by
lion93
comments (
2
)
zakovu
posted
the 08/17/2017 at 10:45 PM
Le trailer fr est sorti hier, mais j'éspère une version physique tout de même ...
tolgafury
posted
the 08/17/2017 at 10:55 PM
J'éspère une version physique aussi !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo