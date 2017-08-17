profile
Little Witch Academia
name : Little Witch Academia
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : PC
Little Witch Academia : pas de physique au USA
On vient d'apprendre que Little Witch Academia n'aura pas sa boîte de jeu au USA et peut-être en Europe qui n'a pas été encore confirmé. Du coup, le jeu pourrait être qu'en digital..
    posted the 08/17/2017 at 10:18 PM by lion93
    comments (2)
    zakovu posted the 08/17/2017 at 10:45 PM
    Le trailer fr est sorti hier, mais j'éspère une version physique tout de même ...
    tolgafury posted the 08/17/2017 at 10:55 PM
    J'éspère une version physique aussi !
