La liste complète des circuits de Forza Motorsport 7 est enfin révélé ! Il y a au total 32 circuits.
Alps
Bathurst
Brands Hatch
Catalunya
Circuit of the Americas
Daytona
Dubai
Hockenheim
Homestead
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Sonoma Raceway
Laguna Seca
Le Mans
Lime Rock
Long Beach
Maple Valley
Monza
Mugello
Nurburgring
Test Track
Prague
Rio
Road America
Road Atlanta
Sebring
Silverstone
Spa-Francorchamps
Suzuka
Top Gear
Virginia International Raceway
Watkins Glen
Yas Marina
