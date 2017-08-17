profile
all
Forza Motorsport 7 : La liste des circuits
La liste complète des circuits de Forza Motorsport 7 est enfin révélé ! Il y a au total 32 circuits.

Alps
Bathurst
Brands Hatch
Catalunya
Circuit of the Americas
Daytona
Dubai
Hockenheim
Homestead
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Sonoma Raceway
Laguna Seca
Le Mans
Lime Rock
Long Beach
Maple Valley
Monza
Mugello
Nurburgring
Test Track
Prague
Rio
Road America
Road Atlanta
Sebring
Silverstone
Spa-Francorchamps
Suzuka
Top Gear
Virginia International Raceway
Watkins Glen
Yas Marina
ar12gaming.com - https://ar12gaming.com/articles/forza-7-tracks
    posted the 08/17/2017 at 08:04 PM by diablass59
    macbeal posted the 08/17/2017 at 08:08 PM
    Je le prendrai avec la X celui là
    bomihazuki posted the 08/17/2017 at 08:10 PM
    Cool de revoir Suzuka,Mugello et l'excellent Mapple Valley,mais ils font chier de ne pas remettre Tsukuba à la place des inutiles Prague ,Rio et Alps
    diablass59 posted the 08/17/2017 at 08:12 PM
    bomihazuki 100% d'accord et mon petit Fujimi Kaido
    okiz03 posted the 08/17/2017 at 08:23 PM
    Faudrait des courses de sprint, Forza 1 en avait des pas mal puis ça a disparu de la licence
    diablo posted the 08/17/2017 at 08:54 PM
    Shanks ça serait peut être bien de mettre l'image de la fiche du jeu à jour non ?
    purpledrank posted the 08/17/2017 at 09:05 PM
    Je sais pas pourquoi je m'attendais à plus
