Jeux Vidéo
228
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
realitevirtuelle
realitevirtuelle
articles : 66
visites since opening : 30975
realitevirtuelle > blog
Eve valkyrie bientôt jouable sans casque VR
Les développeurs du jeu ont annoncé une nouvelleexpansion qui rendra le jeu compatible non VR ! ça permettra d'apporter du monde
ETR.fr - http://www.etr.fr/actualite/5345-eve-valkyrie-baisse-de-prix-et-bientot-jouable-sans-casque-vr.html
    tags : oculus rift réalité virtuelle vr playstation vr psvr htc vive
    posted the 08/17/2017 at 05:15 PM by realitevirtuelle
    comments (3)
    mercure7 posted the 08/17/2017 at 05:18 PM
    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article410986.html
    realitevirtuelle posted the 08/17/2017 at 05:32 PM
    J'avais pas vu !
    darker posted the 08/17/2017 at 05:55 PM
    apres qui sera avantagé joueurs vr ou non vr in game?.
